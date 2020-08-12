- Advertisement -

There’s another ocean world within our solar system.

ocean world

Researchers say they’ve found evidence of current activity on the surface of the dwarf world Ceres that suggests there is water beneath the surface.

In case Ceres includes a vast ocean beneath its icy crust, there’s a possibility it could host existence in some form.

Ceres is located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

When it comes to water within our solar system, there’s just 1 world we know of that’s to pool in prosperity on its own surface.

We happen to reside on it, and it’s a significant reason why we are here, to start with.

But over time we’ve slowly discovered other icy bodies in our little stellar neighbourhood

have lots and lots of liquid water, but it just appears to be hiding deep beneath thick sheets of ice.

Ceres

Ceres is a vast, icy world that resides in the asteroid belt between Jupiter and Mars.

It isn’t quite big enough to be a world, but it does not mean it does not have some fascinating things to talk with us.

In a new series of studies published in Nature this week, researchers explain that they’ve discovered evidence of a massive

subsurface sea of salty water resting beneath the dwarf planet’s icy shell.

“The surface and internal arrangement of Ceres show signs of a global process of aqueous alteration,

signaling the occurrence of an ocean in the past

. But, it is not clear whether part of the sea is nevertheless present and whether remaining compounds are still circulating in the dwarf planet,

” the researchers write, describing that they discovered evidence of the recent deposition of minerals on the dwarf world’s surface.

spatial distribution

“The spatial distribution of the hydrated phase indicates that bile salts would be the solid residue of deep brines

that attained the surface just recently, or are still ascending

. These salts are extremely effective in maintaining Ceres’s warm internal temperature and lowering the eutectic temperature

of the brines, in which situation ascending salty fluids may exist in Ceres today.”

As people continue to explore the solar system and dream of finding signs of present or past life, focusing on sea worlds

and exploring their potential to host life could be our very best choice.

The issue, of course, is that we have never delivered a mission to any of these worlds in search of life

, and doing this would mean inventing new methods for discovering what is happening deep underneath the surface.

That could mean smelling really, very heavy and then exploring the oceans themselves, or analyzing

the water which transports from cracks and fissures in their surface