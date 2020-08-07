Another Life Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

- Advertisement -

Despite very mixed reviews, Netflix revived Another Life for another season, which was scheduled to begin filming in March 2020. It appears the delay is finished, and we’ve got a fresh filming date for its next season. Here’s what we know about season 2 of Another Life.

Another Life is a Netflix Original sci-fi series created by Aaron Martin. The show stars Battlestar Galactica hero Katie Sackhoff and Hellboy star Selma Blair. Like a lot of Netflix’s latest Originals, Another Life was captured in 4K, showcasing the technology Netflix has available to create the best-looking shows.

Astronaut Niko Breckinridge directs a group of astronauts to space in search of life. They must find the source. On what might be a one-way trip the crew faces the unparalleled risk

Another Life season 2 Netflix renewal status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 29/10/2019)

It took two weeks, but we got the unlikely confirmation that Another Life has been renewed for another season!

In the case of Another Life, an engaged audience was likely the key to getting the show a second season. The season was also confirmed by Katee Sackhoff on her Twitter after news dropped.

What to expect from season 2 of Another Life

Various questions have to be answered in the next season. After discovering that the Achaia are hostile and hell-bent on enslaving or destroying the human race, only the crew of the Salvare know of the alien race’s intentions.

Even after rescuing the Zakir in the artifact that destroyed their planet, as the Achaia obliterated their alien 30, the Salvare’s crew could stand there and see. It is going to be a race against time to allow them to go back to Earth but using the Earthlings celebrating the Achaians is peaceful, they’re at risk of being destroyed or enslaved.

How have subscribers and critics reacted to Another Life?

Sci-fi series has always been hit and miss, regardless of which system helped create the collection. But when they’re good they are usually excellent, but as for first impressions of Another Life, both critics and fans have failed to be impressed.

At the time of writing the series has a rating of 4.8/10 on IMDb, 33% on Metacritic, and a rotten rating of 6 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Of course, critics aren’t always the best to form an opinion on the series, so we took to Twitter to see how subscribers reacted: