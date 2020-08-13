Another Life Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

- Advertisement -

Another Life Season 2, the very first season of this Sci-Fi thriller,’Another Life’ was first premiered on Netflix in July 2019. Consisting a total of 10 episodes, the series has received a reaction. When some fans appreciated it, others have called it’terrible’. If you are a Sci-Fi fan and planning to watch the Netflix Original series, we suggest you see the 10 episodes having an open mind.

Since the show was introduced, But it’s been a year and Another Life fans have been waiting for a new season.

IS THERE GOING TO BE A SEASON 2 OF ANOTHER LIFE?

Despite receiving reviews that were critically reduced in their first season, Netflix decided to renew another Life’ for Season Two.

Just like several other productions, the series was delayed on account of this Covid-19 crisis although the show was scheduled to start filming in Vancouver in March 2020. But that’s not it, Filming was supposed to begin on July 20 but was again postponed.

Netflix has yet again declared that the new filming date is scheduled for August 31. It is possible it could be delayed as a result of a pandemic that is continuing although, this may have brought some hope for its production company.

WHO ARE THE MAIN CHARACTERS IN ANOTHER LIFE?

Season Two of Another Life will watch these actors reprise their roles — Katee Sackhoff plays with JayR Tinaco as Zayn Petrossian, Justin Chatwin as Erik Wallace, Samuel Anderson as William, Blu Hunt as August Catawnee and Niko Breckinridge, Selma Blair as Harper Glass.

What’s the PLOT OF ANOTHER LIFE?

Another life is a series of Erik and Niko, where Niko sets out to journey through distance leaving Erik and on another expedition to earth. They experience aliens in their expedition which turns out to be not so favorable.