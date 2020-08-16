Anne With An E Season 4 : Netflix Revival In Progress?

- Advertisement -

Through the years, we’ve witnessed some amazing drama TV shows that have abandoned us enthralled and profoundly amused. A number of them include displays such as Suits, Black Mirror, Madam Secretary, Doctor Who, and so on, and many more. Another such show is Anne with an E. Based on Lucy Maud Montgomery’s 1908 classic work of children’s literature, ‘Anne of Green Gables’, Anne With An E debuted on Netflix in March 2017.

Anne With An E: Overview

But, Netflix has remastered this series to make it a more suitable version for its streaming platform. The coming-of-age show tells the story of youthful Anne, who’s looking for acceptance and love in the world she lives in. Anne is a 13-year-old orphaned woman who has had an abusive childhood, and it has jumped from one orphanage to another.

- Advertisement -

However, in the 1980s, Anne mistakenly gets sent to live with just two aging allies on Prince Edward Island. There it is revealed that Anne is a girl gifted with a unique spirit, creativity, and smartness. The show follows her journey as Anne completely transforms the lives of these siblings with her distinctive gift.

With an IMDb score of 8.7/10 and the Tomatometer at 83 percent, Anne With An E has been a smash hit. The series has been airing for three successive seasons and now the fans are urgently waiting for Anne With An E Season 4. But, we have some terrible news for you.

Anne With The E Officially Cancelled And will not Be Revived For Season 4

After 3 magnificent seasons, the lovers are left asking for every season. Netflix and CBC announced that Anne With an E is officially canceled and will not be restored for Season 4. This means that Season 3 will be the last season of the hit Candian TV series.

This information has left the lovers with absolute disappointment and regret. Netflix has had a reputation for canceling shows previously. On the other hand, the fans never imagined Netflix to cancel an extremely popular show, for example, Anne with an E. Nonetheless, it appears that we have reached the end for Anne With An E. Season 3, that streamed on Netflix and CBC in January 2020, will be the last season of Anne With The E.