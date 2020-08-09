Home TV Series Netflix Anne With An E Season 4 : Netflix Revival In Progress?
Anne With An E Season 4 : Netflix Revival In Progress?

By- Anand mohan
Fans were thrown into a fitting rage when streaming giant Netflix and CBC made a shocking announcement reading the hit series Anne With An E. The show was surprisingly canceled just after three seasons despite being such a hit amongst lovers.

Fans Are Fight For Anne With E Season 4 With Online Campaign!

The series was brought to an abrupt end with the next season finale, fans considered this a wrong move on the community’s part. There were a few unanswered questions left even after the next season plus a fourth year was very much needed. With Anne’s story left incomplete, fans are looking forward. Have a look at this social networking post about the series.

Anne With An E Campaign Is Gaining Huge Momentum! Have A Look.

After the sudden cancellation, fans chose to take the thing in their hands and soon started an online petition advocating Netflix to soon reestablish the series for the season, fans need a suitable conclusive end for such a heartwarming show. Now, the request has obtained a whopping 1,000,000 signatures! Have a peek at this Twiter article made by the fans behind the effort.

The request gained such momentum together with the time that some fans even arranged to install some billboards on the New York Times Square too. There were Billboards all over the place asking for the resurrection of the show.

Is Netflix Moving To Reviving Anne With An E Season 4?

Moreover, regardless of the overwhelming reaction of the whole campaign, the odds of Netflix reviving the series still seem slim enough. However, some other networks might assume the campaign into consideration and revive the show shortly after. There were speculations of the show turning into a feature movie. That is how the fan’s plea can be taken under account. Other than that, we can only hope until official good news is shortly announced making the fourth year happen!

Anand mohan

