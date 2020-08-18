- Advertisement -

People are losing their heads on this’iPhone 12 Flip’ video on YouTube.

An”iPhone 12 Flip” video generated earlier this season went viral, however, the telephone depicted in the movie could be impossible really to construct because it defied physics.

Today, however, a brand new iPhone 12 Flip concept video is making the rounds, and it reveals a foldable iPhone which Apple could actually create.

We all know that Apple is working behind closed doors on foldable versions of this iPhone, but it’s unclear when or even if an iPhone with a foldable form variable may be published.

earlier this year after someone created a foldable iPhone 12 concept and shared the video on Instagram?

Otherwise, allow us to refresh your memory since it was mind-blowing. Regrettably, it was much overly laborious to be a reality anytime soon

— razor-thin, all-screen reverse phones with a motorized open and close mechanism might exist a couple of decades from today.

However, we are definitely not going to see anything like this foldable iPhone notion in people’s hands anytime soon.

Many, many patent applications have been made public to demonstrate it. Nevertheless, a brand new concept

created by an amateur graphic design shows off an iPhone 12 Flip layout that actually looks like something Apple could pull off right now if it needed to.

Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup that is set to be published about a month late in October will feature the first significant redesign since Apple overhauled its iPhone 6/6s/7/8 design with the iPhone X in 2017.

Based on what we’ve discovered from TF International Securities analyst Mind-Chi Kuo, the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro versions will feature a design

that combines the iPhone X/Xs/11 with all the iPhone 5,

with flat metallic borders contrasts between the glass front and back panels

Kuo is the most true Apple insider on the planet, therefore the odds are pretty good that his coverage is in line with what we’ll see this fall from Apple.

An amateur picture designer who goes by the title”iOS BETA News” used

what we know about the iPhone 12 to make an”iPhone 12 Flip” theory that uses the same design components.

It’s a foldable iPhone with an all-screen design on the interior and a smaller outside

display that will be home to Apple’s new iOS 14 widgets to give access to info without needing to flip open the phone.

The large rear camera matches what we expect to see on the iPhone 12 Guru,

with a triple-lens array that’s accompanied with the LIDAR detector from Apple’s iPad Pro versions.

The designer uploaded the video to a YouTube channel called ConceptsiPhone, and we have received emails from many subscribers who wanted to deliver it to our attention.

It’s a really cool concept that looks like something Apple could release right now when the firm wanted to.

Regrettably, we know that there will not be some foldable iPhone versions coming out in 2020.