Animal Kingdom Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And What Might Happen In The Next Season?

The Animal Kingdom is a family crime drama television series made by Jonathan Lisco. The show relies on the 2010 film of the same name directed by David Michôd. David Michôd is the executive producer of the series.

It centers around a 17- year old boy who lives with his relatives following his mum’s death. The family called Codys is a criminal household that’s governed by Smurf. It debuted on June 14, 2016, on TNT and has released four seasons so far. The series has received positive reviews from critics and audiences. In July 2019, TNT verified the fifth season of this Animal Kingdom.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Release Date

The filming for the fifth season started in January 2020, even though it was commissioned for the fifth. I guess the script just wasn’t ready by then. However, the filming had to be stopped amid the pandemic that is a coronavirus. It does not appear to resume any shortly and hasn’t returned till now.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Cast

We’re currently hoping to watch Shawn Hatosy as Andrew Cody or Pope, Ben Robson as Craig Cody, Jake Weary as Deran Cody, Finn Cole as Joshua Cody or J, Rigo Sanchez as Manny, and Scott Speedman as Barry.

Ellen Barkin who plays the role of Smurf was shot dead by J (Finn Cole), however, we’re expecting her to come back in the new season.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Plot

This series revolves around a family that is involved in a great deal of crime and play. This season’s storyline is still under wraps. We are hoping that a war may happen to acquire power from the season. Smurf was murdered in the season. It is expected that she will somehow return as she is one of the show’s roles. Season-5 would concentrate on Smurf’s past and her loved ones.

What Might Happen In The Next Season?

We know as much as you can. With not a great deal of information about the season, not much could be informed about its potential story. We have some guests. That Janine is gone without answering some questions and providing us with some stories from the past, we might see her again.

We’ve got indications that predict that the next season would show the previous life of her family and more about Smurf. Well, we are fairly positive about that, and it has a massive prospect of being right.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Trailer