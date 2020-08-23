Home Entertainment Animal Kingdom Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Every Latest...
Animal Kingdom Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Every Latest Information

By- Badshah Dhiraj
The Animal Kingdom is a family crime drama television series made by Jonathan Lisco. The show relies on the 2010 film of the same name. David Michôd is the executive producer of the series.

It centres around a 17- year old boy, who resides following his mother’s death. The family called Codys is a criminal household that’s regulated by Smurf. It debuted on June 14, 2016, on TNT and has released four seasons so far. The show has received favourable reviews from critics and audiences. In July 2019, TNT confirmed the fifth season of this Animal Kingdom.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Release Date

Animal Kingdom’s fifth season was renewed in July 2019. Creators had scheduled the filming of this year but were compelled to postpone it due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Like the past three seasons, season-5 can be expected to include 13 episodes. No release date has been announced. Given the unfavourable conditions, we can’t expect the fifth season to release anytime soon in 2020.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Cast

  • Janine “Smurf” Cody played by Ellen Barkin
  • Andrew “Pope” Cody played by Shawn Hatosy
  • Craig Cody played by Ben Robson
  • Dean Cody played by Jake Weary
  • Joshua “J” Cody played by Finn Cole
  • Manny played by Rigo Sanchez
  • Mia Benitez played by Sohvi Rodriguez
Animal Kingdom Season 5 Plot

The show rotates around a socially impaired family who are involved in criminal offences that are. In season 5, we’ll learn the crime and also we can observe that the season will depict a war.

The cast and crew didn’t show much but we’ll update the fans once we have more information about it.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episodes

It is expected that the season 5 will probably have 13 episodes exactly.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Trailer

