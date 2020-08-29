- Advertisement -

Andromeda galaxy.

Andromeda’s sphere of influence is a lot bigger than anybody thought.

NASA scientists have detected a massive halo of plasma surrounding the nearby Andromeda galaxy.

Finally, Andromeda and the Milky Way are expected to merge into one world.

We hear a great deal about the Milky Way, that makes sense since it’s the galaxy we all happen to reside in, although not far away is another universe that’s just as intriguing as our own.

galaxy.

It’s the Andromeda galaxy, and despite being 2.5 million light-years off (“not far away” is relative when it comes to deep space), there is a lot it may teach us around itself and perhaps even our very own galaxy.

Even the halo, that is more like a massive bloom of plasma, stretches 1.3 million light-years in to space.

That’s roughly halfway to our own galaxy, which can be an impressive accomplishment.

We often think of galaxies as self-contained sets of planets, stars, and gasses, but that is simply not the case.

effects sphere

The effects of a world extend far past their outer edge. In reality, the line between the border of a galaxy and empty space is so blurred that there is barely a real”border” whatsoever.

In the event of Andromeda, the halo of plasma is so massive it completely dwarfs the size of the galaxy .

reservoir

“This reservoir of gasoline contains fuel for future star formation within the galaxy, as well as outflows from events like supernovae.

It’s filled with hints regarding the past and future growth of the galaxy, and we are finally able to study it in great detail in our closest galactic neighbor.”

NASA scientists

However, how did NASA scientists discover that this massive halo from such a distance? They sort of cheated.

Rather than attempting to observe the plasma itself, the investigators observed the light of quasars located much further away than Andromeda itself.

They quantified the light of their quasars about how close they seemed to Andromeda, from our perspective here on Earth.

The thicker the plasma halo is, the more light in the quasar would be absorbed before it could reach the Earth, providing the researchers many new information points

— 43 to be exact — with which to operate.

“Formerly, there was hardly any information–only six quasars–within 1 million light-years of this galaxy.

This new program provides considerably more info sphere on this inner part of Andromeda’s halo,” J. Christopher Howk, co-author of the work, explains.

“Probing gas within this radius is important, as it represents something of a gravitational sphere of influence to Andromeda.”