Andrew Lloyd Webber Slams Cats Movie as ‘Ridiculous’, Click Here To Know Latest News.

Cats isn’t a very good film by any stretch of the creativeness. However, it’s a memorable one. With ghastly (and often unfinished) CGI fur sprouting from the faces of stars as different as Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, and Taylor Swift, it was the form of garish spectacle that solely comes round as soon as in a decade or two… only a woeful misbegotten idea executed with excessive ranges of craft in its particular person components which nonetheless end in a sum whole that’s undeniably wretched. So, in fact, the 2019 film has to turn out to be a sort of legend in its personal proper—although clearly, not the type Cats composer Andrew Lloyd Webber had in thoughts when he agreed to the film.

The composer behind many West Finish and Broadway hit, together with The Phantom of the Opera and Jesus Christ Famous person, just lately opened up about his disappointment with the film. Chatting with the UK’s Sunday Times (via THR), Webber additionally appeared to put everything of the blame on director Tom Hooper’s shoulders.

“The issue with the movie was that Tom Hooper determined that he didn’t need anyone concerned in it who was concerned within the unique present,” Webber lamented. “The entire thing was ridiculous.”

It’s a fascinating about-face by Webber contemplating he enthusiastically campaigned for the film, together with its new unique tune he co-wrote with Swift, “Stunning Ghosts.”