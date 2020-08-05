Home Entertainment Celebrities Andrew Lincoln has not watched any episode of 'The Walking Dead'.
Andrew Lincoln has not watched any episode of ‘The Walking Dead’.

By- Anoj Kumar
Andrew Lincoln still hasn’t seen any of The Walking Dead regardless of starring because of the present’s protagonist for nine seasons.

That’s in accordance with chief content material officer Scott Gimple, who stated in a new interview that Lincoln has caught to his determination to by no means watch an episode.

Lincoln, who portrayed former Georgia sheriff Rick Grimes in seasons one to 9, revealed in a 2017 interview with TV Insider that he has “chosen to disregard the entire thing” as a result of he’s “allergic to my own face.”

The actor stated he doesn’t get pleasure from watching himself on display screen however as a substitute thrives off the taking pictures interval, including that watching the present “defeats the item of what I wish to do as an actor, which is to attempt to be within the function and never be self-conscious.”

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes in ‘The Strolling Useless’ CREDIT: AMC

Gimple confirmed to followers at a virtual Comic-Con panel for upcoming The Walking Dead: World Beyond spin-off collection that nothing has modified: “No, he has not watched it.”

He added: “I’ll say, one time I used to be doing a DVD commentary with him on an episode he wasn’t in, The Grove. 5 minutes into it, I used to be like, ‘You’re not watching this, are you?’ He’s like, ‘No, no I’m not.’”

Lincoln will make his return to The Strolling Useless in a trilogy of spin-off movies, as first announced in November 2018. Particulars on the flicks are slim at current. Nevertheless, plot leaks level at twisted human experiments and a plot to save lots of Rick.

Gimple added in an interview with ComicBook.com that Lincoln is “itching” to get again to The Strolling Useless universe with the movie trilogy for Common Photos.

“And I acquired to inform you; he’s itching to get again, too. All of us are,” Gimple stated, although there isn’t a phrase when the movies will begin production.

“He throws across the soccer with the remainder of us. He’s very, very on this factor,” Gimple stated, including he’s ‘tremendous concerned’ within the mission.

In the meantime, the long-awaited news that the delayed final episode of season 10, A Certain Doom, will air on Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm EST. The episode will then be adopted by the collection premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Moreover, six complete bonus episodes of season 10 will air in 2021, with October’s episode remaining because of the finale. The season nearer was initially resulting from the air on April 12 earlier than being pushed again because of the coronavirus pandemic.

