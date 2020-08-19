Home Streaming An asteroid sped past Earth before any scientists even knew it had...
Featured

An asteroid sped past Earth before any scientists even knew it had been there.

By- Pooja Das
Asteroid

An asteroid came surprisingly close since it flew by Earth.
The asteroid, which was estimated to be as large as 18 feet in width, passed within only 1,830 miles of our planet, making it the closest flyby without a collision ever recorded.
The stone’s comparatively modest size likely contributed to it flying”under the radar,” to so speak.
Near-Earth asteroids are generally spotted well beforehand of their closest approach to our world.

space scientists

That is because space scientists and agencies worldwide are on the lookout for space rocks that could pose a problem for us.

Unfortunately, the space rock now known as 2020 QG coming

was not seen by anybody, and scientists realized it flew by our planet after it had passed.

The foundation zipped by at an incredibly close distance of about 1,830 miles, which makes it a record-breaker for its closest pass of Earth without actually hitting us. Wow.

It’s easy to observe the number 1,830 miles and believe that it was far away from Earth, but consider the Moon is roughly 239,000 miles.

It’s worth noting that even if the asteroid

In all likelihood, the asteroid could have primarily broken up when it changed Earth’s air, with only very little of its substance making it to the surface if some of it survived at all.

NASA’s Centre

As Business Insider reports, Paul Chodas of NASA’s Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies noted that the group”didn’t see it coming”

Additionally, Chodas said that the occasion was definitely a record-breaker, as far as NASA is concerned. “Yesterday’s close approach is closest on record, i

f you discount a few known asteroids which have really impacted our world,” Chodas said.

The good thing is that the asteroid didn’t hit our world, and when it did, it likely would not have done.

The good thing, of course, is that it went entirely undetected until it had already flown past our world.

Space stones those on the end of the spectrum —

Pooja Das

