Among The Many Characters Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 Introduced Was Gwen Stacy, Let’s Take A Look.

By- Santosh Yadav
Among the characters, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 introduced was. Let’s take a look.

Spider-Man 3 included another love interest for Peter Parker: Gwen Stacy, even though her existence had not been teased before — therefore, was she setting up something for the sequel? Spider-Man’s history on the large screen has just had a bit of everything, but it had a Fantastic beginning in 2002 with Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, with Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker and Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin. Two years later, a sequel — simply titled Spider-Man two — premiered, placing Raimi’s version of this web-slinger in the top thanks to its combination of action, drama, and just how true to the comic books it’s.

Regrettably, this success didn’t last for long, and Spider-Man 3 was not well received. Spider-Man 3 made some big mistakes, mostly having a lot of villains and hardly any plot, and it ended up putting an end to Raimi’s Spider-Man saga, which could have long to five movies. Between villains and neutral characters, Spider-Man 3 introduced a lot of new faces, including Eddie Brock (Topher Grace), Flint Marko/Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), along with Gwen Stacy (Bryce Dallas Howard). The latter is quite famous to people familiar with the Spider-Man comic books, but as Raimi’s movies had Mary Jane Watson as Peter’s love interest, there didn’t seem to be a place for her — until Spider-Man 3 occurred.

Gwen Stacy was included in Spider-Man 3 in the request of manufacturers, who wanted to add a rival love interest and fulfil an”other woman” kind that Raimi had created from the trilogy. But, Spider-Man 3 did not give enough time for Gwen’s character (and others) to be developed, though she had been initially intended to have a marginally larger role. Gwen was likely to be the one trapped at the cab in the climactic struggle, not Mary Jane, who would have functioned as one persuading Harry to help Peter. This would have made way for Gwen’s reunite in Spider-Man 4, as she reportedly made it into the very first drafts of this sequel.

Gwen’s character in Spider-Man 3 was the woman used to produce the hero’s love interest jealous and consequently trigger conflict in his private life. Before departing, Gwen realized this through the jazz club scene and agreeing to Mary Jane, and made one look in the funeral of Harry. Given that Raimi’s Spider-Man films were all about Mary Jane as Peter’s beat and sentimental partner, Gwen’s part in the saga likely would not have lasted. Gwen’s death might have been contained in Spider-Man 4, more so since it was supposed to happen in Spider-Man 2, triggering a different type of battle within Peter and also affecting his role as Spider-Man, as well as his relationship with Mary Jane (again).

Given how important her character is at the Spider-Man comics, Gwen Stacy had a lot of potentials, and hadn’t been approached differently in Raimi’s movies; she’d have had an actual future within it. The absence of plot and oversaturation of figures at Spider-Man 3 ended up affecting the characters in many ways, but at least Gwen’s popularity grew after it and was given a second chance in Marc Webb’s The wonderful Spider-Man movies.

