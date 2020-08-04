Home Entertainment Celebrities Amitabh Bachchan share his experience of dealing with coronavirus
EntertainmentCelebritiesIn News

Amitabh Bachchan share his experience of dealing with coronavirus

By- Ritu Verma
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan continues to discuss his experience of dealing with coronavirus.

The actor on Tuesday took to his blog to write about the instability of the disease and its remedy.

In his most recent blog post, Big B wrote,

“The World doth change..it changeth each hour..it changeth currently more than before..an invisible little unknown virus has put humanity to break,

and brought it to its knees..and the efforts to know about it..to assess the cure..to grow its vaccine..to determine how it needs to be, under what medical protocol..

how to provide substantiate care..how to ascertain the swob evaluation firmly..its veracity, its value, it is delivery minus fault..nothing. .nothing is obvious ..

and yet every hour that the medical profession of the Universe are determinedly trying every possible adventure instruction academic

and practical to find some results that may be termed as patented or given its authority of correctness.”

“The medical profession in the entire World is for the very time at a loss as to how to manage this ailment..

chances and trials are being taken..as must, they should, for even if a life is saved by some procedure pursue by one doctor or physician institute,

then 1 life at least has been spared,” that the Gulabo Sitabo actor noted.

Amitabh, who had been discharged on Sunday after undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Nanavati hospital for three weeks, will remain under home quarantine.

And, this has made the 77-year-old celebrity think about the uncertainty of the disease and its treatment. "I might be home after testing negative..

but I have been detained at home in solo quarantine. . why..

because the medical world is not certain what they will need to inform a recovered individual of how he needs to conduct herself or himself.

They say developed antibodies within our systems stop the incidence of the disease.

However there have been a number of cases where there’s been a recurrence despite all other parameters falling into place.

“Are we capable to comprehend the health dilemma being faced by not only one community or area.

Its a problem that strikes the entire Universe. . And still nothing concrete, finite has been found of how the disease could be cured,

addressed, pre and post the ailment..hands are tied. . What could be achieved!?

Its almost like we are being hauled to ransom..and nothing is coming from any source, or from they that hold us as to, what needs to be delivered for our captive launch!!!

Ritu Verma

