American Horror Story Season 10: Confirmed Do We Have A Release Date?

By- Alok Chand
American Horror Story Season 10, American Horror Story is an American supernatural Terror Tv series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Murphy and Falchuk began working with this project from February 2011. From the beginning, they determined that every season would portray another story.

American Horror Story Season 10

Apart from being a horror genre series, this show discusses some essential things and delivers important messages to the audience. It struggles for equality and the belief that everyone deserves to be treated as a person by creating an LGBT series.

American Horror Story has published nine seasons up to now, each season being tremendously popular among the fans.

Holding the constant ratings and popularity for nine years, American Horror Story was renewed for a successive season.

Here is everything you want to learn more about the tenth season of American Horror Story.

American Horror Story Season 10: Release Date

Season-10 of American Horror Story was revived even before the ninth period proved. Since then, fans have been wondering when will the new season come. In 2019, manufacturers announced the filming would begin from the summers of 2020.

We all were imagining it to discharge by the end of 2020. But after the outbreak of Covid-19, makers delayed the filming. We are expecting the season to release sometime in 2021.

American Horror Story Season 10: Cast

We’re hoping to see Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Billie Lourd, and Leslie Grossman. Other familiar faces from the previous seasons like Kathy Bates, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock are additionally expected to go back for the tenth season.

However, Jessica Lange will not become a part of this new setup of American Horror Story, despite her impressive and short cameo from the Apocalypse.

American Horror Story Season 10: Expected Plot

The theme of each season was different so far. We got to see about aliens, distance, and many other exciting themes in the prior seasons.

A picture was shared with Ryan Murphy on his Instagram, giving a hint of the tenth season, captioned”Things have started to wash up on shore…”.

And it’s pointing towards the theme of the ocean. We’re also considering the notion of the recurrence of aliens. Fans are waiting to attract terrorists out of the next season.

