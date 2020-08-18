Home Entertainment American Horror Story Season 10: Cast, Plot, Trailer, Netflix Is The New...
American Horror Story Season 10: Cast, Plot, Trailer, Netflix Is The New Season Officially Confirmed? Do We Have A Release Date?

By- Alok Chand
American Horror Story Season 10, American Horror Story is an American supernatural horror television series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Falchuk and murphy started working with this job from February 2011. From the beginning, they decided that a different story would be depicted by each season.

Besides being a horror genre series, this show delivers important messages to the audience and discusses some critical things. It struggles for equality and also the belief that everyone deserves to be treated as a by developing a series that includes person LGBT.

American Horror Story has published nine seasons so far, every season being popular with the fans. Holding the consistent evaluations and popularity for 2 decades, American Horror Story was renewed for a tenth season. Here’s everything you want to learn more about the tenth year of American Horror Story.

American Horror Story Season 10: Release Date

Season-10 of American Horror Story was renewed even before the ninth season premiered. When will the new season come since then fans have been wondering. In 2019, makers announced that the filming would begin from the summers of 2020.

We all were speculating it to discharge by the end of 2020. But following the outbreak of Covid-19, manufacturers delayed the filming. We are currently expecting the tenth season to launch sometime in 2021.

American Horror Story Season 10: Cast

We’re expecting to visit Evan Peters Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Billie Lourd, and Leslie Grossman. Familiar faces in the previous seasons, such as Kathy Bates, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock, are expected to go back.

Jessica Lange isn’t going to be part of the new installment of American Horror Story, despite her remarkable and brief cameo in the Apocalypse.

American Horror Story Season 10: Expected Plot

Each season’s subject has been different up to now. We got to see about distance aliens and other themes in the prior seasons. A picture was shared with Ryan Murphy on his Instagram, providing a clue of the tenth season, captioned”Things are beginning to clean up on shore…”. And it is pointing towards the theme of the ocean.

We’re also currently thinking about the notion of aliens’ recurrence. Fans have been waiting to bring aliens back from the second season.

