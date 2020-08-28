Home Entertainment American Horror Story Season 10: Cast, Plot, Is The New Season Officially...
American Horror Story Season 10: Cast, Plot, Is The New Season Officially Confirmed Do We Have A Release Date On Netflix

By- Alok Chand
American Horror Story Season 10, American Horror Story is an American supernatural Terror television series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Murphy and Falchuk started working with this project from February 2011. From the start, they determined that every season would portray another story.

American Horror Story Season 10

Besides being a horror genre collection, this series discusses some critical things and provides essential messages to the audience. It struggles for equality and also the belief that everyone deserves to be treated as a human by developing a series that contains LGBT.

American Horror Story has published nine seasons so far, each season being tremendously popular with the fans. Holding the consistent evaluations and fame for nine decades, American Horror Story was renewed for a successive season.

Here’s everything you want to know about the tenth year of American Horror Story.

American Horror Story Season 10: Release Date

Season-10 of American Horror Story was revived even before the ninth season premiered. Since then fans have been wondering when will the new season. In 2019, manufacturers announced that the filming would begin in the summers of 2020.

We all were imagining it to discharge by the end of 2020. But following the outbreak of Covid-19, manufacturers postponed the filming. We’re expecting the tenth season to launch sometime in 2021.

American Horror Story Season 10: Cast

We’re expecting to see Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Billie Lourd, and Leslie Grossman. Other familiar faces from the last seasons like Kathy Bates, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will also be expected to return for the season.

However, Jessica Lange is not likely to become a part of this new setup of American Horror Story, despite her impressive and short cameo from the Apocalypse.

American Horror Story Season 10: Expected Plot

The subject of every season was different so far. We must see about aliens, distance, and many other intriguing themes in the previous seasons.

A picture was shared with Ryan Murphy on his Instagram, giving a hint of this tenth season, captioned”Things have started to wash up on shore…”. And it is pointing towards the topic of the ocean.

We’re also thinking about the notion of the recurrence of aliens. Fans have been waiting to attract aliens from the second season.

Alok Chand

