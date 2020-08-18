Home TV Series Amazon Prime American Gods Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other...
American Gods Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Latest Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
The immensely popular fantasy drama”American Gods” series is all set to release 3. Based on the novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman, year 3 will possess a set of ten episodes. The narrative of this series is about the Shadow Moon along with his story into embroil between the battles of Old Gods and New Gods.

Release Date

The season three was supported back in March 2019. The production of the show began right after the confirmation of this show. The shooting was all complete in Oct in the previous calendar year. So, fans anticipated that the American marching Season 3 to release somewhere in the first half of 2020.

However, because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the release date of the series delayed. There’s no official confirmation about the release of this season 3 of American Gods. But we might expect to observe the launch of the entire year to the end months of 2020 or in the early months of 2021.

Cast

The previous set of characters and casts are likely to return in the American Gods Season 3. The cast comprises Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon, Yetide Badaki as Bilquis, and Emily Browning as Laura Moon. Additionally in last September, the series supported Marilyn Manson as Johan Wengren and Blythe Danner as Demeter will join the cast of season 3.

There is Pablo Schreiber as Mad Sweeney and Orlando Jones who are not coming in American Gods Season 3. But Crispin Glover, Devery Jacobs, Ashley Reyes, Peter Stormare, Danny Trejo, Julia Sweeney, Herixen Guardiola joining the cast of season 3. Also, there’ll be a few new variants in characters and cast for the American Gods Season 3.

Plot

The manufacturers of the series kept the plot of the upcoming season as a top-secret. But we can guess about the expected narrative. The narrative of American infantry Season 3 will revolve around Shadow Moon. He will hide in Lakeside as Wisconsin away from New Gods. But we could say anything about the storyline at all. Guess we need to wait until the manufacturers drop an official synopsis.

