American Gods Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And All updates Here

Back in 2017, Starz came up with a dream drama series titled American Gods. The show focused on an ex-convict man named Shadow who meets a strange man named Wednesday. It is inspired by the publication of precisely the same name by Neil Gaiman. The series throw Ricky Whittle and Ian McShane at the main lead as Shadow Moon, and Mr. Wednesday.

The series has received praise for the story, cast performances, and direction. The next season finished airing episodes in 2019 and now fans are demanding annually 3. The good news is Starz has already given the green light into the show for its third season. The renewal news emerged just a couple of days following the launch of the second season. Below are the details for the new season.

Release Date

Earlier a few fans were getting worried if the next season might be facing any delay due to coronavirus pandemic if the creation is not able to finish on it. So you do not need to be concerned about it because the third season began shooting back on September 30, 2019, and completed on March 6, 2020. So there’ll not be any delay in the launch of the new episodes of the show.

However, a release date isn’t revealed for the third season. But it is confirmed it will release in 2020. So we’re anticipating it to arrive late this year.

Cast Details

Following will be the cast members of this third season of American Gods:

Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon

Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday

Emily Browning as Laura Moon

Pablo Schreiber as Mad Sweeney

Omid Abtahi as Salim

Yetide Badaki as Bilquis

Bruce Langley as Technical Boy

Demore Barnes as Mr. Ibis

Ashley Reyes as Cordelia

Eric Johnson as Chad Mulligan

Lela Loren as Marguerite Olsen

Plot Details

The third season of American Gods will bring us to the Lakeside where Shadow will reveal a dark secret whilst looking inquiries of their holiness. For now, there’s limited information on the story of this third season, we’ll appear with more updates shortly.