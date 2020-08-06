Home TV Series American God's Season 3: Know The Cast, Plot And Release Date Of...
TV Series

American God's Season 3: Know The Cast, Plot And Release Date Of The Show..!!!

By- Sonal Sengupta
The famous show American Gods is an American TV series. This exciting show includes genres Drama and Fantasy The series was first aired on April 30, 2017. And the show was first premiered on Starz. The show was developed by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green and was the producer of the show Bryan Fuller, Michael Green, Neil Gaiman, David Slade, and Stefanie Berk. It cast all talented actors included Ricky Whittle, Emily Browning, Crispin Glover, Bruce Langley, Yetide Badaki, Pablo Schreiber, Ian McShane, Orlando Jones, Mousa Kraish, Omid Abtahi, and Demore Barnes. The show has now created two seasons. Season 1 was aired with eight episodes. Then on season 2 was released on March 10, 2019, with eight episodes. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated 7.8/10 from IMDb and 76% from Rotten Tomatoes.

American God’s season 3 cast

The final cast list has not been prepared yet, but we do expect a lot of characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new upcoming season. We expect to see fresh new faces, but we don’t have any confirmed news to it until now. The cast includes Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon, Yetide Badaki as Bilquis, Orlando Jones as Mr. Nancy, Mousa Kraish as The Jinn, Omid Abtahi as Salim, Demore Barnes as Mr. Ibis, Ian McShane as Mr.Wednesday, Emily Browning as Laura Moon, Crispin Glover as Mr. World, and Bruce Langley.

American God’s season 3 plot

The third season will surely have some interesting, unexpected insights like the second season. The creators have revealed no plot details. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the show.

American God’s season 3 Release date

The series has been renewed for a third season. As we know, the series was first released on April 30, 2017. but for now, we don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season as due to the coronavirus global pandemic, a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. As soon as the world’s situation is back to normal, the cast will be back to the sets and resume shooting. For more details about the new season, stay updated with us.

Sonal Sengupta

