AMC Theatres shared its plans to reopen across the United States on Thursday.

AMC includes a thorough cleaning and security policy it intends to execute in every theatre.

A streak of delays and missteps earlier this summer.

AMC Theatres eventually laid out strategies to start reopening in the US this past week.

On Thursday, August 20th, AMC will reopen over 100 theatres throughout the country.

also plans to open approximately 300 additional theatres by September 3rd, just in time for its release of Tenet.

The remaining 200 locations will open”only after approved to do so by local and state officials.”

To lure moviegoers into risking their lives to find a movie on the big screen (and observe its centennial anniversary).

AMC is running a promotion called”Movies in 2020 in 1920 Prices.”

Each ticket sold at AMC will charge 15 cents (plus sales tax) on August 20th.

although seating capacity will be significantly decreased.

AMC will even show throwback movies for $5, including Ghostbusters, Black Panther.

and Back into the upcoming .

sanitation program

AMC also described its Safe & Clean health and sanitation program.

including such measures as reducing the number of accessible seats for each showtime.

thorough cleaning between every screening, nightly disinfecting, use of HEPA vacuums.

upgraded air filtration systems utilizing MERV 13 filters when possible.

compulsory mask-wearing, hand sanitizing stations.

along with the availability of disinfectant wipes. You may read more on AMC’s site .

You can check AMCTheatres.com to see which films will be showing at your local theater upon reopening.

but the company shared a record of new releases that will be coming to theatres in the weeks ahead:

A list of theaters expected to open on August 20th can be found at the base of AMC’s press launch but includes theatres in Texas, Florida, and Georgia.

all of which have been struck hard by the coronavirus.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to American moviegoers that are searching for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments.

and escape in the magic of the films,” said Adam Aron, CEO, and President of AMC Theatres, at a media release on Thursday.

“As our visitors return on our first day of resumed operations on August 20.

we encourage them to join us in celebrating a return to the films.

and also in celebrating 100 years of AMC making smiles happen with films at 1920 prices of only 15 cents each.”