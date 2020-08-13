Home Entertainment AMC is reopening over 100 theatres next week
Entertainment

AMC is reopening over 100 theatres next week

By- Pooja Das
- Advertisement -

AMC is reopening over 100 theatres next week

AMC is reopening over 100 theatres next week — here are all the films you can see if you’re mad
AMC Theatres shared its plans to reopen across the USA on Thursday.
Next week, 100 AMC Theatres locations will open for the first time in weeks, and 300 more are expected to start by the time Tenet comes out on September 3.
AMC includes a comprehensive cleaning and security policy it intends to implement in each theater.

Following a series of delays

Following a series of delays and missteps before this summer, AMC Theatres eventually laid out plans to start reopening in the US this week.

On Thursday, August 20, AMC will reopen more than 100 theatres throughout the nation, and plans to start approximately 300 additional theaters by September 3,

Also Read:   Coronavirus: Kinda Behaviour Important Along With Social Distancing

just in time for the release of Tenet. The remaining 200 locations will open”only after authorized to do so by local and state officials.”

moviegoers

To lure moviegoers into risking their lives to see a movie on the big screen (and to celebrate its centennial anniversary),

AMC is running a promotion called”Movies in 2020 in 1920 Prices.” Each ticket sold at AMC will charge 15 cents (and sales tax) on August 20, though seating capacity will be considerably decreased.

Also Read:   Castlevania Season 4: Netflix Air Date, Cast, Update The Anime Returns With The Best Ever?

AMC also clarified its Safe & Clean health

AMC also clarified its Safe & Clean health and sanitation program, which includes such steps as reducing the number of accessible seats for each showtime,

comprehensive cleaning between each screening, nightly disinfecting, use of HEPA vacuums, upgraded air filtration systems using MERV 13 filters when possible,

Also Read:   Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Levels Reached A Fresh Record High According To A New Report From Scientists Studying The Tendencies

compulsory mask-wearing, hand sanitizing stations, along with also the availability of disinfectant wipes. You can read more on AMC’s website.

AMCTheatres.com

You can assess AMCTheatres.com to see which movies will be showing in the Regional theatre upon reopening,

but also the company shared a listing of new releases that will be coming to theaters in the months ahead:

August 21
Unhinged
Train to Busan Gifts: Peninsula
Cut Throat City
Words on Bathroom Walls
Inception 10th Anniversary Event
August 28
The New Mutants
Personal History of David Copperfield
September 3
Tenet
September 11
Infidel
September 18
The King’s Man
War With Grandpa

A list of theaters expected to start on August 20

A list of theaters expected to start on August 20 can be seen at the base of AMC’s press release

Also Read:   The novel Coronavirus Could Be Transmitted By Speaking Loudly Or Singing

however, contains theatres in Texas, Florida, and Georgia, all which have been hit hard by the coronavirus.

“We’re thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an chance to escape their homes and flats and escape in the magic of the films,

Also Read:   3M N95 masks on Amazon have only been accessible to health care professionals and first responders for months

” said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres, at a press release on Thursday.

“As our guests return on our very first day of resumed operations on August 20, we invite them to join us in observing a return to the movies, and in celebrating 100 years

of AMC making smiles occur with movies in 1920 prices of only 15 cents each.”

- Advertisement -
Pooja Das

Must Read

A cable failure put a massive hole in one of the planet’s

Streaming Pooja Das -
A cable failure put a massive hole in one of the planet’s largest telescopes. A cable failure at the Arecibo Observatory resulted in massive...
Read more

Gmail fully altered email, and Google continues to enhance

Technology Nitu Jha -
Gmail fully altered email, and Google continues to enhance the service constantly with wonderfully useful new features. Not new attributes appeal to everyone, however, and...
Read more

coronavirus death rate is indeed much lower than truth.

Corona Pooja Das -
The official coronavirus death rate is indeed much lower than truth. More than 166,000 Americans have allegedly died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,...
Read more

Sony will reportedly reveal the PS5 launch date

Technology Nitu Jha -
Sony will reportedly reveal the PS5 launch date and price during its next press conference, which might happen in late August or early September. Sony...
Read more

TESS Has Spotted At 66 New Planets

Streaming Pooja Das -
TESS Has Spotted At 66 New Planets has spotted at 66 new planets, and scientists are working to confirm the discovery of the following 2,100...
Read more

Walmart’s drive-in theatres are among the latest reminders

Entertainment Nitu Jha -
Walmart's drive-in theatres are among the latest reminders which 2020 is just one of the most popular years in recent memory.
Also Read:   The novel Coronavirus Could Be Transmitted By Speaking Loudly Or Singing
due to this coronavirus...
Read more

Google Search is adding a brilliant new feature for TV junkies

Entertainment Pooja Das -
Google Search Google Search is adding a brilliant new featureGoogle Search is making it easier for TV viewers interested in pro sports matches and also...
Read more

James Bond: No Time To Die Latest Movie 007 Will Coming Soon Know All Update!

Movies Anish Yadav -
Ultimately fans We have got some amazing news. The wait for the next James Bond movie will be expected if you are a fan...
Read more

Gigantic Cash from Netflix

Entertainment Shipra Das -
Gigantic Cash from Netflix, Dwayne'The Rock' Johnson Has Been the highest-paid Hollywood Celebrity in 2020. Johnson has been paid over $23 million in Netflix exclusively...
Read more

TESS Has Spotted At 66 New Planets, And Scientists Are Working To Confirm The Discovery Of The Following 2,100 Or So

In News Akanksha Ranjan -
TESS has spotted at 66 new planets, and scientists are working to confirm the discovery of the following 2,100 or so. TESS The spacecraft scans the...
Read more
© World Top Trend