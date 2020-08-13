- Advertisement -

AMC is reopening over 100 theatres next week

AMC is reopening over 100 theatres next week — here are all the films you can see if you’re mad

AMC Theatres shared its plans to reopen across the USA on Thursday.

Next week, 100 AMC Theatres locations will open for the first time in weeks, and 300 more are expected to start by the time Tenet comes out on September 3.

AMC includes a comprehensive cleaning and security policy it intends to implement in each theater.

Following a series of delays

Following a series of delays and missteps before this summer, AMC Theatres eventually laid out plans to start reopening in the US this week.

On Thursday, August 20, AMC will reopen more than 100 theatres throughout the nation, and plans to start approximately 300 additional theaters by September 3,

just in time for the release of Tenet. The remaining 200 locations will open”only after authorized to do so by local and state officials.”

moviegoers

To lure moviegoers into risking their lives to see a movie on the big screen (and to celebrate its centennial anniversary),

AMC is running a promotion called”Movies in 2020 in 1920 Prices.” Each ticket sold at AMC will charge 15 cents (and sales tax) on August 20, though seating capacity will be considerably decreased.

AMC also clarified its Safe & Clean health

AMC also clarified its Safe & Clean health and sanitation program, which includes such steps as reducing the number of accessible seats for each showtime,

comprehensive cleaning between each screening, nightly disinfecting, use of HEPA vacuums, upgraded air filtration systems using MERV 13 filters when possible,

compulsory mask-wearing, hand sanitizing stations, along with also the availability of disinfectant wipes. You can read more on AMC’s website.

AMCTheatres.com

You can assess AMCTheatres.com to see which movies will be showing in the Regional theatre upon reopening,

but also the company shared a listing of new releases that will be coming to theaters in the months ahead:

August 21

Unhinged

Train to Busan Gifts: Peninsula

Cut Throat City

Words on Bathroom Walls

Inception 10th Anniversary Event

August 28

The New Mutants

Personal History of David Copperfield

September 3

Tenet

September 11

Infidel

September 18

The King’s Man

War With Grandpa

A list of theaters expected to start on August 20

A list of theaters expected to start on August 20 can be seen at the base of AMC’s press release

however, contains theatres in Texas, Florida, and Georgia, all which have been hit hard by the coronavirus.

“We’re thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an chance to escape their homes and flats and escape in the magic of the films,

” said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres, at a press release on Thursday.

“As our guests return on our very first day of resumed operations on August 20, we invite them to join us in observing a return to the movies, and in celebrating 100 years

of AMC making smiles occur with movies in 1920 prices of only 15 cents each.”