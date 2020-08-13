Home Entertainment AMC includes a comprehensive cleaning
Entertainment

AMC includes a comprehensive cleaning

By- Shipra Das
AMC includes a comprehensive cleaning and security policy it intends to implement in each theatre.

Following a series of delays and missteps before this summer,

AMC Theatres eventually laid out strategies to start reopening from the US this past week.

On Thursday, August 20th, AMC will reopen over 100 theatres throughout the nation,

also plans to start about 300 additional theatres by September 3rd,

just in time for its launch of Tenet. The remaining 200 places will open”just after approved to do so by local and state officials.

To be able to lure moviegoers to risking their own lives to find a film on the big screen (and also to celebrate its centennial anniversary)

AMC includes a comprehensive

AMC is running a promotion called”Films in 2020 in 1920 Prices.

Each ticket sold at AMC will charge 15 cents (and sales tax) on August 20th, although seating capacity will be considerably decreased.

Are also revealing throwback films for $5, such as Ghostbusters,

Black Panther, and Back into the Future.

comprehensive cleaning between every screening, nightly ,

use of HEPA vacuums, updated air filtration systems utilizing MERV 13 filters when possible,

compulsory mask-wearing, hand sanitizing stations, along with also the availability of disinfectant wipes.

You may read more on AMC’s web site.

You are able to check AMCTheatres.com to determine which films will be showing at the regional theater on reopening,

but the firm shared a listing of new releases that’ll be coming to theatres in the months ahead

A listing of theatres expected to start on August 20th could be located in the base of AMC’s press release,

but comprises theatres in Texas, Florida, and Georgia,

all which have been struck hard by the coronavirus.

We’re thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers that are searching for an chance to escape their homes and flats and escape in the magic of the films,

said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres,

at a media release on Thursday.

“As our visitors return on our very first day of resumed operations on August 20we encourage them to join us in observing a return on the films,

100 decades of AMC making smiles occur with films in 1920 prices of just 15 cents each.”

Shipra Das

