Amazon to Take on SpaceX – satellites to supply high-speed Internet services

Amazon to Take on SpaceX – Amazon said it would invest more than $10 billion (roughly Rs. 74,829 crores) to create a network of 3,236 satellites that will supply high-speed broadband Internet services to people around the globe who lack such access.

Deal Announcement

The statement follows the Federal Communications Commission’s approval of the plan, called”Project Kuiper,” for its constellation of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites competing with the Starlink network constructed out by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Additionally, it comes on the heels of Amazon posting its most significant profit in its own 26-year history.

“A project of this scale requires substantial effort and resources, and, due to the nature of LEO constellations, it is not the type of initiative that can start small.

You need to devote,” the firm said in a blog post. Amazon to Take on SpaceX

The job will also reap wireless carriers deploying 5G and other wireless solutions to new regions, Amazon stated.

About SpaceX

In contrast, SpaceX has established over 500 satellites of the roughly 12,000 anticipated because of its Starlink constellation in low Earth orbit and plans to offer broadband service in the United States and Canada.

The FCC approved SpaceX’s request in 2018.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell, who in February floated the idea of turning Starlink off to an IPO in the next several years, has stated the Starlink constellation would cost the business approximately $10 billion (roughly Rs. 74,829 crores).

Satellite technologies & high-speed Internet

While exceptionally costly to deploy, satellite technologies can provide high-speed Internet for those who reside in rural or hard-to-serve areas where fiber optic cables and mobile towers do not reach.

The technology might also be a vital backstop when hurricanes or other natural disasters interrupt communication.

FCC empowerment

The FCC authorization, adopted with a 5-0 vote, requires Amazon to establish half of its own satellites later than mid-2026 and build out the rest of the constellation by mid-2029.

The satellites will be designed and tested at a new research and development facility opening in Redmond, Washington.