Amazon Prime Video Teasing Viewers In The Name Of Mirzapur Season 2 Release Date

The audience is eagerly waiting for the second season of the most popular web series of Amazon Prime Video, Mirzapur. Viewers are eager to know every small and big news related to Mirzapur 2. Last month, when Ali Fazal and other artists shared a photo of the dubbing of Mirzapur 2, there was hope in the audience that perhaps the poster and teaser of Mirzapur 2 will be released in August and the release date will be announced. But the creators of Mirzapur 2 probably belong to the mood. That is why he has done the work of teasing the fans of the Mirzapur web series. The producer-director of Mirzapur, while sharing a one-minute video on YouTube and other social media sites on Friday, just showed the audience’s eagerness and finally gave Ali Fazal a glimpse and said – when you show so much patience Day and … See you soon with many prayers. This video in Vijay Raj’s voice shows the impatience of the audience.

Actually, after the success of the first season of Mirzapur, the wait for the second season has dragged on for a long time. Due to the Corona crisis, its post-production work was delayed, and then due to other reasons, its release date was pushed forward. It was speculated four months ago that July-August would release Mirzapur Season 2. It is now speculated that perhaps Mirzapur 2 will be released by October-November. Mirzapur’s creators from above are being given dates on the date that when the teaser of Mirzapur 2 comes, then the trailer will come, and then the release date will be announced. In such a situation, the wait time is getting longer, and the fans are now getting irritated. Fans are waiting for the release date. He says that even though the teaser and trailer of Mirzapur 2 are not released, the release date is known. At the same time, the directors of Mirzapur 2 are Karan Anshuman and Gurdeep Singh that they are unable to say anything. After all, when the audience waits, how much more?

Where is the thing going on

The shooting of Mirzapur season 2 started last year, and a large part of it was shot. But when the corona epidemic started to show its impact in India earlier this year, everything got stuck like it was. Along with shooting some parts of Mirzapur 2, post-production work was also affected. During the lockdown, dubbing pictures of Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, and Divyendu Sharma were revealed, leading to speculation that the Mirzapur 2 release date would be announced soon. But the picture remains. After the lockdown effect subsided, news came that some scenes of Mirzapur 2 were still shooting, and promotional features were also to be shot. It is hoped that the shooting of Mirzapur 2 has been completed, and this web series is on the final stage. In this way, the trailer of Mirzapur 2 is likely to be released in the coming September. However, nothing concrete has been revealed yet.

What is going to be special in Mirzapur 2?

The first season of the Mirzapur web series ended, then the real story of Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) begins. Carpet Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and Munna Tripathi (Divyendu Sharma) ruin the life of Guddu Pandit. Munna kills Guddu’s wife and brother, Babloo. On the other hand, the carpet brother kills Mirzapur’s SSP and tries to elevate his stature in the crime world. Mirzapur 2 will be Guddu Pandit’s revenge, where he will be targeted by Bahubali like Munna Tripathi and Kalin Akhandanand Tripathi. Another story that looks most interesting in Mirzapur 2 is Veena Tripathi, wife of Kalin Tripathi. It will be interesting to see how Veena conspires to ruin the Tripathi family and avenge her excesses.

Will Mirzapur 2 expand its scope?

It is believed that new artists can be seen in Mirzapur 2. Currently, neither Amazon Prime nor the producer-director of Mirzapur 2 has given information about it. It is also being heard that this time this web series can be seen from Mirzapur’s scope and can be seen up to Lucknow and Delhi. Whatever the speculation about Mirzapur 2, it is known that it will be more dangerous and full of adventure than the first season. The world will see a completely different form of Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi. At the same time, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi will be seen going to the extent of lack. The remaining carpet Tripathi and Veena Tripathi, so what their characters are like in Mirzapur 2, is worth seeing.