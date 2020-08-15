Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, Netflix, And Many thers are going to be a part of the new venture of jiotv+…..

- Advertisement -

Jio TV+ will act as a content aggregator which will bring together pictures, displays, and more from TV channels OTT platforms, and apps and services into its Jio set-top-box. OTT platforms, including Sony LIV, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, Netflix, and many others are going to be a part of the new venture. Also, Read – Jio Glass mixed-reality eyeglasses announced by Reliance Jio.

Among the features of Jio TV+ will be that it’ll require a single login for all content. This is a lot more convenient than signing into accounts for its different OTT platforms and services. There is also a voice search which works like Amazon’s Alexa. Read – Reliance Jio place to launch made in India’ 5G system: All you need to know.

“For decades, TV content has been largely broadcast-dependent without any interactivity. With JioFiber, this expertise has been reimagined by us and attracted interactivity into TV. Through the Jio App Store on the Set-Top Box, an individual can access internet applications across multiple genres such as entertainment, education, health, cooking, yoga, gaming, faith, and many more,” said Akash Ambani at Reliance’s AGM event. Additionally, Read – Google with Jio Platforms over reported $ 4 billion investment: Report in talks.

There is more to Jio TV+: The service will also make television-watching more interactive than ever. One case of that is that users will be able to vote for their favourite contestant in a reality TV show from the TV or to vote at a poll. Results and proportions will be displayed on display for viewers.

The service will also make television-watching more interactive than ever. One case of that is that users will be able to vote for their favourite contestant in a reality TV show from the TV or to vote at a poll. Results and proportions will be displayed on display for viewers. Also, Read

Reliance Jio set to launch made in India’ 5G community.

Jio Glass declared in India.

Jio Glass can merge virtual and real components to create new surroundings and artwork. There’s a screen fitted to the glasses themselves which let this is experienced by the user. With the mixing of the worlds, the Jio Glass will be able to incorporate digital elements together with physics and with the geography around them into play.