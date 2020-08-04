Amazon Prime Mirzapur Season 2 Release Date and Story Prediction??

- Advertisement -

It’s a great day for all the Mirzapur lovers as the series was given a green light by Amazon Prime and certainly will return for a season 2, season one has been a significant hit for the series and gained a massive portion of the audience let’s see whether the series will have the ability to maintain the exact same picture.

Let us enter the particulars of Mirzapur season 2.

RELEASE DATE FOR MIRZAPUR SEASON 2

It’s been almost two decades and Mirzapur year one has been established back in 2018 and we’ve got great news year two has been filmed in 2019 and the production are ready to release year two in 2020.

Season 1 of the series dropped in November and after a similar blueprint season, 2 is becoming a November 25, 2020, release for all of the fans who haven’t seen the series as of yet we’d hight recommend that you watch it before the season arrives.

CAST FOR MIRZAPUR SEASON 2

Here’s a listing of cast members for Mirzapur season 2

Vikrant Massey as Vinay”Bablu” Pandit

Ali Fazal as Govind”Guddu” Pandit

Pankaj Tripathi as Akhandanand”Kaleen” Tripathi

Divyendu Sharma as Phoolchand”Munna” Tripathi

Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta

Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi

Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Satyanand Tripathi

Rajesh Tailang as Ramakant Pandit, Guddu, Dimpy’s dad

Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini”Golu” Gupta

POSSIBLE PLOT FOR MIRZAPUR SEASON two

The production have done a fantastic job maintaining the plot of this series therefore we don’t have any specifics under wraps but we’re certain the narrative will probably be in continuation.