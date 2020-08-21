Amazon Prime Mirzapur Season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Mirzapur is a crime thriller on Amazon Prime. The show is among the best show on the stage and has a massive fanbase. Fans are keen to see season 2 as they loved season 1 into the center. The series portrays revenge, the greed of power, and offenses.

Release date of Mirzapur season 2

Mirzapur’s first season premiered back in 2018. The season is the most awaited one. We have some fantastic news. Mirzapur’s next season has been completed with shooting and everything. The production are planning to release in 2020. Nothing better than spending a couple of days of watching Mirzapur that is the pandemic year.

- Advertisement -

It’ll launch on 25th November, Save the date!!!

The storyline of Mirzapur season Two

The season left in a point that has left the audience. In the past year, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Vikrant Messi murdered Munna Bhaiya. Golu and guddu escaped. Season 2 could be taking revenge for the murder of his sister and his brother. Rati Shankar’s son is set to take revenge.

Mirzapur Season 2 Cast

Divyendu Sharma will continue his job. Pankaj Tripathi and Akhandanand Tripathi will perform. Shweta Tripathi will play as Golu Gupta. Rasika Dugal likes Bina Tripathi and Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Mirzapur Season 2 excitement and are also filled with violence. It has been said she had been spotted playing with Bina Tripathi’s use in Mirzapur’. Her function in season 2 will have prominence when compared with this season.

The trailer of Mirzapur season 2

No, there’s none. But amazon released a teaser of 35 moments to declare season two.