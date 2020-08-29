Home TV Series Amazon Prime Amazon confirm The Grand Tour will still travel the globe: “The guys...
Amazon confirm The Grand Tour will still travel the globe: “The guys are fearless and will go anywhere!”

By- Naveen Yadav
Amazon confirms The Grand Tour will still travel the world: "The guys are adventurous and will go everywhere!"
The Grand Tour lovers are in for a treat with more shows along the way!

There is no denying the TV industry has taken a knock recently due to the coronavirus, which has set filming for many shows.

Due to the outbreak, filming for The Grand Tour was introduced to a standstill, after only the first episode of the year, Seaman, aired on Amazon Prime Video.

But although we might need to wait for a little for the new episodes to air, it sounds like there is a lot in store for The Grand Tour’s return, using a spokesperson confirming more episodes of the entertainment series.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Director of European Originals, Georgia Brown, disclosed that despite the difficulties with traveling in the current climate, there would be more episodes of this Grand Tour coming.

And it’s all down to the hard work and resistance of hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May.

Brown explained: “Of all our ability, these men are fearless. They will go anywhere, they will do anything. So no, it proceeds. We have more Grand Tour coming, we’ve got more of the individual projects coming”

“Every single show was impacted, but it’s not stopping our ambition to go round the planet and movie in these incredible places.”

Insisting The Grand Tour will be just a”grand” as past years, she added: “We’re not downsizing, place it like that.”

The Grand Tour

The first incident, Seaman, dropped on Friday, 13th December, along with the remaining episodes that were put to follow at a later date.

Due to the present pandemic, however, production was put on hold.

Clarkson recently suggested that the series may be back on screens very soon, after sharing a post to his Instagram.

Sharing a picture of himself as well as his two co-stars, socially distant but still very much on the place and raring to go, he wrote: “Now’s important work. Planning the next experience.”

And it didn’t take long for fans to comment on the picture, with one taking to Reddit to announce: “They’re back!”

We can not wait!

 

Naveen Yadav
