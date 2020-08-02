Home Lifestyle Amazon Best Selling Electronics This Week
Amazon Best Selling Electronics This Week

By- Sweety Singh
  • Our readers’ favorite deals this week have been a crazy sale that slashes best-selling MagiCare KN95 face masks to just $1.40 each instead of $3.50, and another deal that gets you 2 liters of Purell hand sanitizer refills for $75.
  • Those two bargains have indeed been flying off the shelves, but there have also been some great deals on popular gadgets that you should check out before they’re gone.
  • Here, we’ll tell you about Amazon’s 5 best-selling selling electronics devices of the week so you can grab them before they’re gone.

MagiCare KN95 face masks were best-sellers back when they were available for $70 per 20-pack. That’s $3.50 per mask and it’s more than worth it for the added protection compared with regular 3-ply face masks, but right now they’re on sale for just $1.40 each. Needless to say, they’ve been selling by the thousands all week long thanks to Amazon great sale. 3M KN95 face masks and 3M N100 face masks are somehow in stock right now too, which is practically unheard of. The CDC says that we all need to wear a face covering whenever we leave our homes and doctors say it’ll be at least a year before we can even think about ditching masks, so you might as well stock up.

Scoop Out Baby Yoda’s Brains and Replace Them With Your Amazon Echo Dot

Aside from sanitizers, face masks, and other items that help prevent COVID-19 infections, electronics are still quite popular among our readers as well. For example, Apple’s insanely popular AirPods Pro are top sellers since they’re discounted right now at Amazon, and both AirPods 2 models are on sale as well. Tons of Bose headphones and wireless speakers are discounted this week as well. None of Apple’s headphones are popular enough to make Amazon’s top-5 list this week though, so let’s take a look at which gadgets and accessories made the cut.

5. Roku Express HD

With a price tag of just $29 brand new, the Roku Express HD doesn’t even need a discount to be one of Amazon’s best-sellers. This week, it’s #5 on the list because it’s back down to an all-time low of $24.

4. Fire TV Stick 4K

In the #4 spot this week, we have the Fire TV Stick 4K. That’s probably the best streaming media device Amazon has ever made, in terms of value. It also comes with a full year of Food Network Kitchen for free if you grab one right now.

3. Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera

The Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera System is just like Arlo’s battery-powered home security camera system. But it features battery life of up to 2 years instead of just a few months if you’re lucky. All of Amazon’s Blink XT2 packages are discounted today. And you can even toss in a $90 Echo Show 5 for just $10.

2. Echo Dot

The $50 Echo Dot is always a best-seller at Amazon. And a big part of the reason why is because it often goes on sale for even less than $50. Head over to Amazon now and you’ll find Dots on sale for $39.99 each. The time you buy two with the coupon code DOT2PK.

Prime Day Sale On TV Deals With Free Echo Dot

1. Fire TV Stick

The Fire TV Stick is in the #1 spot this week thanks to a surprise discount. And it also comes with a free year of Food Network Kitchen right now. If you have a smaller TV or you simply don’t care about having support for 4K resolution. This is one of the best streaming media players money can buy.

Sweety Singh

