Amazon And Flipkart Will Be Offering Big Savings Days From August 6-10

By- Vikash Kumar
Amazon As both kick off sales starting from Thursday, August 26, two of the major marketplaces of India, and Flipkart, will go head-to-head. Flipkart will be supplying Big Savings Times from August 6-10 while Amazon will start Prime Day at India at midnight on Thursday which will run for 48 hours.

With New deals beginning at fixed intervals during Prime Day, Prime members can store for the choice of products organised across Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Regular Essentials and much more, Amazon said in a statement.

But, unlike the previous years’ earnings, Amazon Is Going to Have a virtual surgeries Room which will be manning the earnings of employees with thousands. Besides, the hordes of both packers and couriers will probably be put through stringent hygiene protocols. A change will be seen by The security preparation deliverymen, for workers with brand new workers getting trained through apps and in-person training being performed with. There will be markers around the ground to ensure that loaders and sorters don’t come too near one another. Amazon says it’s implemented over a hundred procedure changes in times of this pandemic.

Special Flash earnings on Prime Day will include Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 & Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on flash sale at 10 am, 12 noon, 2 pm and 4 pm on August 6. Honor 9A will soon be available on flash sale at 11 am. Redmi Note 9 pro, Redmi Notice 9 pro Max on flash sale & 9 at 2 pm 12 noon and 4 pm.

Gray Onyx & onePlus Nord 8GB/128GB Blue Marble and 12GB/256GB Gray Onyx will go on sale.

Amazon Is offering up to 60 percent off on laptops, up to 70 percent off up to Rs 30,000 on accessories and electronics. Air conditioners at up to 40% off, refrigerators up to 40 percent off microwaves around 45 percent off, Smart TVs up to 60 percent off will also be up for grabs.

Among the brand new product launches Prime Day 2020 are: Sony Bravia 4K Android TVs; Hisense Premium Android TV array; Intel-powered Laptops from Lenovo, HP & more wireless headphones and audio devices.

Flipkart

Meanwhile, Flipkart is offering 10% instant discount on Citi credit and debit cards along with ICICI credit cards as part of their Flipkart Big Savings Days. The purchase for Flipkart Plus members will start from 8 pm onwards.

Phones ranging out of Oppo Reno 2F, iPhone SE, iPhone XR, and Redmi K20 Pro will be on offer. The Motorola Razr foldable phone will be accessible with a reduction of nearly Rs 20,000.

The iPhone XR will be available for Rs 44,999 throughout this period. Oppo Reno 2F will come at a price of Rs 17,990 rather than the Rs 23,490. The iPhone SE will see a Rs 5,500 price cut and will be available for Rs 36,999. The Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB version will be on sale for Rs 22,999 instead.

Apart From smart phones, Flipkart is supplying 4k Smart TVs beginning from $21,999 and around 70% off on 15 deals. Laptops are up available at up to 40% off, and home speakers at up to 60 percent off. Home essentials are being provided at home appliances at around 50% off and up to 80 percent off. Flipkart is also currently offering up on electronics & fashion. Consumers may also grab bargains that are exciting and pay month with Flipkart Pay option where applicable.

Hurry hours will supply the lowest sale price up to 2. The full list of supplies can be found on the Flipkart program and site.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Samsung launched a brand new, midsize Galaxy M31s
