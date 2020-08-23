Always A Witch Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Details You Need To Know!

Rom-com series Always A Witch was first introduced on Netflix last season and proved to be a hit with readers. The series returned for a second series, and lovers are wanting to know whether it’s going to create another comeback. Here’s what we know up to now about Always A Witch’s future.
Place in the 17th Century, Carmen Eguilez (played with Angely Gaviria) is both a slave and a witch who falls in love with the slave owner’s son.
To fall in love was a crime, and she was going to be burnt at the stake when an old magician offered her an escape.
She was given a choice.
She had to agree to not use any of her other powers that she did and was hauled to present-day Colombia to get this power.
Renewal Status For Always A Witch Season 3
This dream series’ next season was released on Netflix on 28 February 2020. But the series was renewed by the giant never for a third season. But still, there are opportunities left for a season. The audiences have contributed so much love, and the evaluations are great.
So we’re hoping that Netflix will give the green light for a season to Colombian fantasy series Always A Witch 3.
Release Date For Always A Witch Season 3
It will take a long time to appear if Netflix renews the dream show for a season . Due to coronavirus pandemic, Netflix has shut down production on a lot of projects for security reasons. So then the filming will start late in the third season.
If season 3 happens, it could be released on Netflix around late 2021 or ancient 2022 according to the resources.
Cast Details For Always A Witch Season 3
Then we can expect these celebrities to reunite for the third season of dream show Always a Witch if Netflix renews the series:
- Angely Gaviria as Carmen Eguiluz
- Lenard Vanderaa as Cristobal De Aranoa
- Carlos Quintero as León
- Cristina Warner as Isabel de Aranoa
- Sofia Bernal Araujo as Alicia
- Valeria Henríquez as Mayte
- Dylan Fuentes as Johnny Ki
- Verónica Orozco as Ninibé