Always A Witch Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Details You Need To Know!

Rom-com series Always A Witch was first introduced on Netflix last season and proved to be a hit with readers. The series returned for a second series, and lovers are wanting to know whether it’s going to create another comeback. Here’s what we know up to now about Always A Witch’s future.

Place in the 17th Century, Carmen Eguilez (played with Angely Gaviria) is both a slave and a witch who falls in love with the slave owner’s son.

To fall in love was a crime, and she was going to be burnt at the stake when an old magician offered her an escape.

She was given a choice.

She had to agree to not use any of her other powers that she did and was hauled to present-day Colombia to get this power.

Renewal Status For Always A Witch Season 3

This dream series’ next season was released on Netflix on 28 February 2020. But the series was renewed by the giant never for a third season. But still, there are opportunities left for a season. The audiences have contributed so much love, and the evaluations are great.

So we’re hoping that Netflix will give the green light for a season to Colombian fantasy series Always A Witch 3.

Release Date For Always A Witch Season 3

It will take a long time to appear if Netflix renews the dream show for a season . Due to coronavirus pandemic, Netflix has shut down production on a lot of projects for security reasons. So then the filming will start late in the third season.

If season 3 happens, it could be released on Netflix around late 2021 or ancient 2022 according to the resources.

Cast Details For Always A Witch Season 3

Then we can expect these celebrities to reunite for the third season of dream show Always a Witch if Netflix renews the series:

Angely Gaviria as Carmen Eguiluz

Lenard Vanderaa as Cristobal De Aranoa

Carlos Quintero as León

Cristina Warner as Isabel de Aranoa

Sofia Bernal Araujo as Alicia

Valeria Henríquez as Mayte

Dylan Fuentes as Johnny Ki

Verónica Orozco as Ninibé