Always A Witch Season 3: Release Date, Revived, Status Is The Show Getting Revived, Or Is It Dead?

A Witch Season 3, Netflix series always a Witch’s highly expected to be renewed soon for the third season. Still, there is a Witch a drama tv series created by Ana Maria Parra. This series is based on a book Yo from Isidora Chacón.

It’s about a witch who is currently traveling to the future but finds it difficult to adapt to the ways of life. The series has been highly appreciated for its representation of issues like racism and gender empowerment.

The show premiered on January 1, 2019, and has published two seasons up to now. There has been no news on whether Netflix has renewed or canceled the series for a third season. Fans are curious to understand when Constantly a Witch will come back with a new year.

Here’s what we know so far about the third season of a Witch.

Always A Witch Season-3: Is It Revived?

The season came out in February 2020, and since then, we have not heard anything about the third period. Usually, they make statements about the renewal of shows within the first six months. Netflix hasn’t ceased or canceled the series for a year. According to the sources, streaming service is in favor of renewing the series.

Consistently A Witch Season-3: If Is It Releasing?

Since Netflix has made any updates about Consistently a Witch, it’s been quite a while. Netflix has not even yet renewed the series. Therefore it is quite hard to make assumptions.

It can be from making any choice, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is stopping Netflix. We can expect it to release in February 2021, if it gets revived.

Always A Witch Season-3: Cast

If the next season ever happens, we can anticipate Angely Gaviria as Carmen, the titular Bruja (witch), Verónica Orozco as Ninibe, Cristina Warner as Isabel de Aranoa, Lenard Vanderaa as Cristobal De Aranoa, Carlos Quintero as León, and Sebastian Eslava as Esteban to reprise their roles in the third period.