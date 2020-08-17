Home Entertainment Always A Witch Season 3: Release Date, Renewal, Cast, Is The Show...
Always A Witch Season 3: Release Date, Renewal, Cast, Is The Show Getting Revived Or Is It Dead?

By- Alok Chand
Consistently a Witch Season 3, Netflix series’Consistently a Witch’s highly anticipated to be renewed soon for the next season. Consistently a Witch is a drama television series. Isidora Chacón bases on a novel Yo, Bruja, this show. It is about a witch who’s currently travelling to the future but finds it difficult to adapt to the ways of life. The show has been valued for its realistic representation of issues such as gender and racism empowerment.

Always A Witch Season 3

The show premiered on January 1, 2019, and has published two seasons so far. There has not been any news on whether Netflix cancelled or has renewed it for a third season. Fans are curious to understand when Always a Witch will return with a new season.

Here’s what we know so far about the next season of Always a Witch.

Consistently a Witch Season-3: Is it Renewed?

The second season came out in February 2020, and since then, we haven’t heard anything. Usually, they announce the renewal of shows within the first six months after its previous release. Netflix has not ceased or canceled the series for the third year. According to the sources, streaming service is in favor of renewing the series.

Always a Witch Season-3: When is it Releasing?

It’s been quite a while since Netflix has made any updates about Consistently a Witch. Netflix hasn’t even renewed the series. Therefore it is quite hard to make assumptions about its launch date. It can be from making any choice because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is stopping Netflix. In case it gets renewed, we can expect it to launch in February 2021.

Consistently a Witch Season-3: Cast

If the next season happens, we could expect Angely Gaviria as Carmen, the titular Bruja (witch), Verónica Orozco as Ninibe, Cristina Warner as Isabel de Aranoa, Lenard Vanderaa as Cristobal De Aranoa, Carlos Quintero as León, and Sebastian Eslava as Esteban to reprise their roles in the third season.

