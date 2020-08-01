Always A Witch Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Will There Be Another Series?

- Advertisement -

Rom-com series Always A Witch was first introduced on Netflix last year and proved to be a hit with readers. The show returned in February for a second series and lovers are wanting to know whether it’s likely to create another comeback. This is everything we know up to now about Always A Witch’s near future.

Place in the 17th Century, Carmen Eguilez (played by Angely Gaviria) is both a slave and a witch who falls in love with the slave owner’s son.

To fall in love with a guy was a crime and she went to be burned at the stake when an old wizard provided her with an escape.

She was given the option.

To find this ability, she had to agree not to use some of her other forces which she did and has been transported to Colombia.

Renewal Status Of Always A Witch Season 3

Well, it’s been a long time now because of no update from Netflix of its intent to renew or cancel the series for further seasons’ arrival. We guess that it is from coming to some conclusion, due to the ongoing Coronavirus or pandemic, which is stooping Netflix.

Expected Release Date Of Always A Witch Season 3

But, there are high chances of renewal, which we feel would come in a coming couple of days. But don’t expect the series because the filming is to start to drop by this season. And no release date can be predicted by us because no confirmation for a third season is out nonetheless. But one thing is sure, as soon as the manufacturers would renew the show, it would surely bring a smile to the lovers who are waiting for the season.

Plot Of Always A Witch TV Series

The series revolves around the Afro- Latin adolescent woman who has witch skills from the 17th century. However, because of the exact same and professing her love to a man during those times, the people opt to burn her alive.

On the other hand, the woman travels with the help of a witched master only. The series is an adaptation of a publication Yo, Bruja, composed by Isidora Chacón.

We loved the makers are adopting a great deal of network shows and Black-oriented film, which are still currently facing so much discrimination. And this series is a smack on those faces that these delightfully represents them, and we hope that more of such products come to existence.