Always A Witch Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Is It Renewed?

The show released on January 1, 2019, and has released two seasons up till today. There hasn’t been any information on if Netflix cancelled or has recharged the series to get a third season. Fans are intrigued to realize when Always a Witch will come back with a different season.

The set returned in February. And fans are at needing to realize whether it will create another comeback. Here is everything we know up to now about Always A Witch’s future.

Always a Witch Season-3: Is it renewed?

The next season came out in February 2020, and since then we have not heard anything. Normally, they make statements about the renewal of shows within the first six months following its prior release. Netflix cancelled or hasn’t ceased the series to get a season. According to the resources, streaming service is in favour of renewing the show.

Always a Witch Season-3: When is it releasing?

It’s been a long time because Netflix has made any updates about Always a Witch. Netflix has not even yet revived the series, so it is quite difficult to make assumptions about its release date. It can be from making any choice because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which will be stopping Netflix. In case it gets renewed, we could expect it to release in February 2021.

Always a Witch Season-3: Cast

If the third season happens, we could anticipate Angely Gaviria as Carmen, the titular Bruja (witch), Verónica Orozco as Ninibe, Cristina Warner as Isabel de Aranoa, Lenard Vanderaa as Cristobal De Aranoa, Carlos Quintero as León, and Sebastian Eslava as Esteban to reprise their roles in the third season.