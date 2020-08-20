Always A Witch Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Is Available On Netflix?

- Advertisement -

Who does not love a witch story? For the fans of the genre, who like the powerful mix of the occult and drama, there’s a brand-new teen witch about the loose, and this time, there’s a cast! Unusually, she’s a magic employee that is strong but perplexed. The show is led by Mateo Stivelberg, and Liliana Bocanegra, and is based on the original writing of Isidora Chacon who is also the series writer combined with Ana María Parra.

This show’s first two seasons were well received — despite some criticism. Obviously, now lots of fans are trying to learn when will Always a Witch season 3 release. Here’s everything we know.

Renewal Status For Always A Witch Season 3

- Advertisement -

February 2020, the next season of this fantasy series released on Netflix on 28. But the series was renewed by the giant never. But there are opportunities left for a season. The audiences have given so much love, and the evaluations are also good.

So we are expecting that Netflix will give the green light to dream series Always A Witch for a season 3.

Release Date For Always A Witch Season 3

If Netflix renews the dream series for a season, it will likely be going to take a long time to appear. For security reasons, the production of jobs has shut down due to pandemic. So then the filming may start late in the season.

If season 3 comes to pass, then it can release on Netflix around late 2021 or ancient 2022 as per the sources.

Cast Details For Always A Witch Season 3

If Netflix renews the series, we could expect these celebrities to return for a third season of fantasy series Always a Witch:

Angely Gaviria as Carmen Eguiluz

Lenard Vanderaa as Cristobal De Aranoa

Carlos Quintero as León

Cristina Warner as Isabel de Aranoa

Sofia Bernal Araujo as Alicia

Valeria Henríquez as Mayte

Dylan Fuentes as Johnny Ki

Verónica Orozco as Ninibé