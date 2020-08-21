Always A Witch Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Know Here!!

- Advertisement -

Back in 2019, Netflix came up with the Colombian fantasy show titled Always A Witch. It is motivated by the publication. Ana María Parra creates it. It cast stars like Dylan Fuentes, Verónica Orozco, Valeria Emiliani, Angely Gaviria, and Sofía Bernal Araujo. It tells the story of a time-traveling witch from the 17th century who dodges death and discovers herself.

Two seasons are released so far on Netflix. The show has got a fantastic response from critics, particularly. The fans are waiting for the season; they are asking whether it is occurring or not, and when it will arrive. So keep reading to understand everything about it:

Has Always a Witch been renewed by Netflix for season 3?

The next season of a Witch landed in February 2020. In terms of the season, there is absolutely no news yet on a possible season. Netflix hasn’t announced its plans whether they will renew it or cancel it.

The audience thinks otherwise by giving an audience that is the average score of 61 percent while Rotten Tomatoes rates the show in 43%. Let’s see where time happens (six months, at least), but as of now, we have just two seasons of Always a Witch.

When will Always a Witch season 3 release? Premiere Date

The renewal standing for season three of a Witch is not understood. A premiere date cannot be predicted. A massive reason for Netflix may be the ongoing COVID-19 situation throughout the globe.

What is Always a Witch about? The Plot

Consistently a Witch, aka Siempre Bruja is a reconstruction novel Yo. Carmen is made to 2019 Cartagena when she professes her love to time travel.

Carmen was an African American witch enslaved from the Colombians. She is accused of witchcraft and loving a white guy when it is termed to be burnt alive. Imprisoned and awaiting her execution, she chooses on Aldemar’s deal (a wizard) to time travel in 2019. However, she can’t use her magic; differently, it would signal Lucien of her place.

The series is not only a teen-drama or a comedy, but it also functions as a fantasy world, a period, with such a storyline that is hooking. The series talks about the history of black women and black witches. Generally, it speaks openly about races and attitudes towards them.

Who is Always A Witch season 3 cast?

Angely Gaviria as Carmen Eguiluz

Lenard Vanderaa as Cristobal De Aranoa

Carlos Quintero as León

Sebastián Eslava as Esteban

Cristina Warner as Isabel de Aranoa

Sofia Bernal Araujo as Alicia

Valeria Henríquez as Mayte

Dylan Fuentes as Johnny Ki

Verónica Orozco as Ninibé

Luis Fernando Hoyos as Aldemar the Immortal

Oscar Casas as Kobo