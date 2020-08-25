Always a Witch Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Characters And More For You!!!

Home TV Series Netflix Always a Witch Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Characters And More For...
Always a Witch Season 3, Netflix’s first series always a Witch’, also known as Siempre Bruja, is highly anticipated to be revived soon for the next season. Consistently a Witch is a supernatural drama television series. Isidora Chacón bases on a novel Yo, Bruja, this show. It’s about a witch who’s traveling to the future but finds it difficult to adjust to contemporary life methods. The show has been highly appreciated for its representation of issues like racism and gender empowerment.

The series has released two seasons up to now and was released on January 1, 2019. There hasn’t been any news on whether Netflix canceled or has renewed the show for a third season. Fans are now curious to know when Always a Witch is going to return with a new season.

The Cast and characters for Always a witch season 3;

Angely Gaviria as Carmen Eguiluz, who is a potent witch from the 1640s and can be propelled forward in time, and then we have Lenard Vanderaa as Cristobal De Aranoa, who is Carmen’s buff back in the 1646s, we also have Carlos Quintero as León, Sebastián Eslava as Esteban, along with Cristina Warner being played as Isabel de Aranoa, who’s Cristobal’s mother in 1646. Sofia Bernal Araujo as Alicia, who’s Carmen’s friend in 2019. Valeria Henríquez as Mayte, — one of the friends of the girlfriend of León and Carmen from the year 2019. Dylan Fuentes as Johnny Ki, Verónica Orozco as Ninibé Who’s a biology professor and the protegé at 2019. Luis Fernando Hoyos the Immortal.

Always a witch season 3: Release date;

The season was premiered in the year 2019, and the next season premiered in the year 2020. The production group has postponed the season 3’s release date. It is going to stream on Netflix in addition to different platforms, so stay tuned for more information.

