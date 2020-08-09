Always A Witch Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Characters And Here’s Everything We Know

- Advertisement -

Rom-com series Always A Witch was initially introduced on Netflix last season and was a hit with readers. The set returned in February for a second show, and fans are currently wanting to know whether it’s going to make another comeback. Here’s everything we know up to now about Always A Witch’s near future.

Set in the 17th Century, Carmen Eguilez (played with Angely Gaviria) is both a slave and a witch who falls in love with the slave owner’s son.

To fall in love was a crime, and she went to be burned at the stake when an old wizard provided her an escape.

She was given the option to achieve the power of leaping in time, where nobody believed in witches.

To get this ability, she had to agree to not use any of her powers that she did and was hauled to Colombia.

The Cast and characters for Always a witch season 3;

Angely Gaviria as Carmen Eguiluz, who’s a powerful witch from the 1640s and can be propelled forward in time, then we’ve Lenard Vanderaa as Cristobal De Aranoa, who’s Carmen’s buff back in the 1646s, we also have Carlos Quintero as León, Sebastián Eslava as Esteban, and Cristina Warner being played as Isabel de Aranoa, who’s Cristobal’s mum in 1646. Sofia Bernal Araujo as Alicia, who’s the friend in 2019 of Carmen. Valeria Henríquez, as Mayte, ” one of Carmen’s buddies in the year 2019 and the girlfriend of León. Dylan Fuentes Verónica Orozco as Ninibé Who’s a biology professor and also the protegé, as Johnny Ki of Aldemar in 2019. Luis Fernando Hoyos that the Immortal.

Always a witch season 3: Release date;

The season was premiered in the year 2019, and the season premiered in the year 2020. The manufacturing team has postponed the year 3’s launch date. It is going to be streaming on other platforms in addition to Netflix, so stay tuned for further information.