Always A Witch Season 3: Netflix Ready Is The Show Getting Revived Or Is It Dead? Latest Update.

By- Alok Chand
A Witch Season 3, Netflix’s original series consistently a Witch’, referred to as Siempre Bruja, is highly expected to be renewed soon for the next season. Always a Witch is a supernatural drama television series made by Ana Maria Parra. This series is based on a book Yo, Bruja from Isidora Chacón.

Always a Witch Season 3

It’s about a witch traveling to the future but finds it difficult to adjust to the contemporary methods of life. The series has been highly appreciated for its actual representation of problems such as racism and gender empowerment.

The series premiered on January 1, 2019, and has published two seasons up to now. There’s been no news on if Netflix has renewed or canceled the show to get a third season. Fans are now curious to understand when Always a Witch will return with a new season. This is what we know so far about the next season of Always a Witch.

Always A Witch Season-3: Is It Revived?

The second season came out in February 2020, and since then, we haven’t heard anything about the third season. Usually, they announce the renewal of shows within the first six months after its prior release. Netflix hasn’t ceased or canceled the show to get a third year. According to the sources, streaming support is in favor of renewing the show.

Consistently A Witch Season-3: When Can It Be Publishing?

It has been a long time since Netflix has made any upgrades about Consistently a Witch. Netflix hasn’t even renewed the show. Therefore it is relatively difficult to make assumptions about its launch date. It can be due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which will be stopping Netflix from making any decision. If it gets revived, we could expect it to release sometime in February 2021.

Consistently A Witch Season-3: Cast

If the next season ever happens, we could expect Angely Gaviria as Carmen, the titular Bruja (witch), Verónica Orozco as Ninibe, Cristina Warner as Isabel de Aranoa, Lenard Vanderaa as Cristobal De Aranoa, Carlos Quintero as León, and Sebastian Eslava as Esteban to reprise their roles in the third season.

Alok Chand

