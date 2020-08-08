Always A Witch Season 3: Netflix Is The Show Getting Revived Can It Be Renewed?

- Advertisement -

Consistently a Witch Season 3, the unique series of Netflix’Consistently a Witch’s highly anticipated to be renewed shortly for its third season. Consistently a Witch is a supernatural drama tv series created by Ana Maria Parra.

This series is based on a book Yo, Bruja from Isidora Chacón. It’s about a witch who’s travelling into the future but finds it difficult to adapt to the ways of life. The series has been valued for its representation of issues like racism and gender empowerment.

The series premiered on January 1, 2019, and has released two seasons so far. There hasn’t been any news on whether Netflix has revived or cancelled the show to get a season. Fans are now curious to know that when Always a Witch will come back with a new year.

Always a Witch Season-3: Can It Be Renewed?

The season came out in February 2020, and since then we have not heard anything about the third season. Usually, they make statements about the renewal of shows over the first six months. Netflix hasn’t renewed or cancelled the show to get a season. According to the sources, service is in favour of renewing the show.

Consistently a Witch Season-3: If Is It Publishing?

It’s been a long time because Netflix has left any updates. Netflix hasn’t even yet renewed the show, so it is relatively difficult to make assumptions. It can be because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is stopping Netflix from making any choice. In case it gets renewed, we can expect it to release sometime in February 2021.

Always A Witch Season-3: Cast

If the third season ever happens, we can expect Angely Gaviria as Carmen, the titular Bruja (witch), Verónica Orozco as Ninibe, Cristina Warner as Isabel de Aranoa, Lenard Vanderaa as Cristobal De Aranoa, Carlos Quintero as León, and Sebastian Eslava as Esteban to reprise their roles in the third season.