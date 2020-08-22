Altered Carbon Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Newest Information

- Advertisement -

‘Altered Carbon‘ has been making us question the idea of passing with its fascinating premise. Set in the futuristic world of 2034, the science fiction series that is marginally anthological follows a convoy’s undertakings turned researcher. Takeshi Kovacs moves his consciousness from bodies (sleeves) to bodies, untangling various mysteries. ‘Altered Carbon’ has 2 seasons, with mostly favourable responses from audiences and critics. After the finish of season 2, fans are waiting with bated breaths for the next season.

Altered Carbon Season 3 Cast

Anthony Mackie

Renée Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist Falconer

Chris Conner as Edgar Poe

Dina Shihabi as AI Dig 301

Will Yun Lee as Old-Kovacs.

However, Lela Horan and Torben Liebrecht might not reprise their respective roles in the season.

Altered Carbon Season 3 Plot

In the season 2 finale, unbeknownst to Quell, Old Kovacs and Takeshi Kovacs execute her suicidal mission, along with the former sacrifices himself to save Earth and Quell. Takeshi Kovacs embodies a sleeve and embarks upon a mission to find his long-lost love Quellcrist Falconer in season 2.

The season might revolve around Quellcrist Falconer, who is presumed dead but has escaped thanks to Takeshi’s forfeit out of Harlan’s World. We can expect Quell to make use of her attitude and warm-hearted character and out of Protectorate’s clutches.

Altered Carbon Season 3 Release Date

‘Altered Carbon’ Season 2 premiered on February 27, 2020, on Netflix, comprising eight episodes. Netflix may end up renewing the show for a third season. Considering the production of season 2, we expect Altered Carbon’ Season 3 to release in February 2022.

