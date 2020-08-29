Altered Carbon Season 3: Is It Cancelled At Netflix? And More Latest Update Know Here.

- Advertisement -

No resleeves this time — we have to bid adieu to Netflix’s Altered Carbon. In fact, it was time to bid adieu to Altered Carbon months ago. According to reports, the streaming service called time on the pricey sci-fi drama series all the way back in April, but news of the show’s cancellation didn’t reach any of us until now, for reasons best known to Netflix.

Contrary to Netflix’s recent option to fall sophomore seasons of the two The Society and I Am Not OK With This, the choice not to pursue a possible third season of Laeta Kalogridis’ cyberpunk adaptation had nothing to do with pandemic logistics, Deadline confirms. It was just a standard instance of ye olde” viewership vs cost renewal review procedure” for Altered Carbon, which is less comforting for fans of the show.

Having originally optioned Richard K. Morgan’s bestselling 2002 novel of the Exact Same title, Night Watch and Shutter Island author Kalogridis had been trying to get a movie version of Modified Carbon from the floor to no avail to get well over a decade before Netflix warmed to the Concept of a TV job back in 2016.



In February 2018, a well-received first time of this series started streaming, starring The Killing’s Joel Kinnaman as Takeshi Kovacs, a former soldier turned pupil who must solve a murder in a futuristic world where consciousness can be moved to different bodies, or”sleeves”. It had been two years before Season 2 seemed, and with Kinnaman having already jumped to Amazon’s Hanna, it had been declared that Marvel’s Falcon, Anthony Mackie, could take over the direct character of Kovacs at a new sleeve.

A spin-off anime movie was also ordered at Netflix that expanded the universe. Called Modified Carbon: Resleeved, it utilized character designs by manga artist Yasuo Ōtagaki, and eventually arrived on March 19 to middling reviews. Weeks later, it appears, Netflix pulled the plug on Altered Carbon permanently.

Along with Mackie, Season 2 starred Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Chris Conner, Dina Shihabi, Torben Liebrecht, Will Yun Lee and James Saito.

Skydance was behind the series. Also, it was executive produced by Alison Schapker, Laeta Kalogridis, James Middleton, Rose Lam, Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, Mike Medavoy, Arnold W. Messer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross.

It’s improbable that Modified Carbon will find a new home after its cancellation — we probably would have heard something by now — but should we get any further news on a potential future for the show, we’ll let you know.