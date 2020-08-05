Home Entertainment Alta Mar Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Storyline and more!
Alta Mar Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Storyline and more!

By- Akanksha
High Seas is a Spanish mystery series released on Netflix in May 2019.

High seas season 3 is all set to be dropped this week on this Friday, 7th August 2020.

The first two seasons consisted of eight episodes and it is expected that season 3 would turn up the same.

Cast

The original cast of the show is likely to return.

Fans is hoping that the cast members of last season could be seen in the upcoming season.

  • José Sacristán
  • Uncle Pedro
  • Tamar Novas – Sebastián de la Cuesta
  • Daniel Lundh – Pierre
  • Ignacio Montes – Dimas Gómez
  • Chiqui Fernandez
  • Laura Prats – Clara
  • Félix Gómez – Aníbal de Souza
  • Eduardo Blanco
  • Claudia Traisac – Casandra Lenormand
  • Chiquinquirá Delgado – Teresa
  • Amy Noble – Natalia Fábregas
  • Luis Bermejo – Carlos Villanueva
  • Daniel Weyman – Aníbal de Souza
  • Timothy Bentinck – Capitán Santiago Aguirre
  • Antony Byrne – Antonio Reye

Season 3

The trailer of the season suggests that there will be more focuses on board another ship.

This season will revolve around siblings finding themselves stuck into a mystery involving a passenger transporting a deadly virus with them.

Eva and Carolina must find the virus and stop this person before they reach the population. Otherwise, it could cost thousands of lives.

Once more, the sisters will find themselves in danger as they race against time to complete this mission.

Release Date

High seas season 3 is all set to be dropped this week on this Friday, 7th August 2020

There is no information regarding the renewal of 4th season or is this the last season.

For more updates, keep reading.

Akanksha

