Alta Mar Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Storyline and more!

High Seas is a Spanish mystery series released on Netflix in May 2019.

High seas season 3 is all set to be dropped this week on this Friday, 7th August 2020.

The first two seasons consisted of eight episodes and it is expected that season 3 would turn up the same.

Cast

The original cast of the show is likely to return.

Fans is hoping that the cast members of last season could be seen in the upcoming season.

José Sacristán

Uncle Pedro

Tamar Novas – Sebastián de la Cuesta

Daniel Lundh – Pierre

Ignacio Montes – Dimas Gómez

Chiqui Fernandez

Laura Prats – Clara

Félix Gómez – Aníbal de Souza

Eduardo Blanco

Claudia Traisac – Casandra Lenormand

Chiquinquirá Delgado – Teresa

Amy Noble – Natalia Fábregas

Luis Bermejo – Carlos Villanueva

Daniel Weyman – Aníbal de Souza

Timothy Bentinck – Capitán Santiago Aguirre

Antony Byrne – Antonio Reye

Season 3

The trailer of the season suggests that there will be more focuses on board another ship.

This season will revolve around siblings finding themselves stuck into a mystery involving a passenger transporting a deadly virus with them.

Eva and Carolina must find the virus and stop this person before they reach the population. Otherwise, it could cost thousands of lives.

Once more, the sisters will find themselves in danger as they race against time to complete this mission.

Release Date

There is no information regarding the renewal of 4th season or is this the last season.

For more updates, keep reading.