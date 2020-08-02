All The Notable New TV Shows To Watch This Month

- Advertisement -

A refreshing slate of new TV shows for August 2020 is here, so we can cool off while watching in blessed air conditioning. The calendar includes the devilishly hot Lucifer season 5, a new installment of Real Housewives of Potomac and the series premiere of HBO’s horror drama Lovecraft Country.

There’s also a bunch of brand new series from the various new streaming platforms. HBO Max is opening up the jar on the Seth Rogen movie An American Pickle. Over on Peacock, Mel and Sue from The Great British Bake-Off are teaming up for a comedy called Hitmen. Another comedy, Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis will debut on Apple TV Plus. And the first-ever animated Star Trek series Lower Decks will beam up to CBS All Access.

And it’s still summer, which means even more reality TV. Big Brother season 22 is moving into the house, while there are new installments of Marrying Millions, Selling Sunset and Nailed It! Mexico. Oh, and let’s not forget the 90 Day Fiance spinoff Darcey and Stacey.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

Connected complete season 1 (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 premiere (Bravo, 9 p.m.)

Taskmaster season 1 premiere (The CW, 9 p.m.)

The Osbournes Want to Believe season 1 premiere (Travel, 10 p.m.)

MONDAY, AUGUST 3

The Fugitive season 1 premiere (Quibi, 3:01 a.m.)

Immigration Nation season 1 premiere (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards special (Logo, 8 p.m.)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4

Mystery Lab complete season 1 (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

World’s Most Wanted complete season 1 (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

Catfish: The TV Show season 9 premiere (MTV, 8 p.m.)

Big Brother season 22 premiere (CBS, 9 p.m.)

Marrying Millions season 2 premiere (Lifetime, 10 p.m.)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6

An American Pickle movie (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.)

Doom Patrol season 2 finale (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.)

Hitmen season 1 premiere (Peacock, 3:01 a.m.)

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 1 premiere (CBS All Access, 3:01 a.m.)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

Nailed It! Mexico complete season 2 (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

Selling Sunset complete season 3 (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia complete season 1 (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9

Perry Mason season 1 finale (HBO, 9 p.m.)

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness season 2 finale (TNT, 10 p.m.)

We Hunt Together season 1 premiere (Showtime, 10 p.m.)

MONDAY, AUGUST 10

Game On: A Comedy Crossover event complete season 1 (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

Mapleworth Murders season 1 premiere (Quibi, 3:01 a.m.)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 11

Greenleaf series finale (OWN, 9 p.m.)

Doubling Down With the Derricos season 1 premiere (TLC, 10 p.m.)

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles season 15 premiere (HBO, 10 p.m.)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

(Un)well complete season 1 (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. series finale (ABC, 9 p.m.)

World of Dance season 4 finale (NBC, 9 p.m.)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13

Five Bedrooms season 1 premiere (Peacock, 3:01 a.m.)

Infinity Train complete season 1 (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

Boys State movie (Apple TV Plus, 3:01 a.m.)

Fearless movie (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

Magic Camp movie (Disney Plus, 3:01 a.m.)

Ted Lasso season 1 premiere (Apple TV Plus, 3:01 a.m.)

Teenage Bounty Hunters complete season 1 (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16

The Circus season 5 summer premiere (Showtime, 8 p.m.)

Lovecraft Country season 1 premiere (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Darcey and Stacey season 1 premiere (TLC, 10 p.m.)

MONDAY, AUGUST 17

Punk’d season 2 premiere (Quibi, 3:01 a.m.)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19

Demarcus Family Rules complete season 1 (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20

Singletown season 1 premiere (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

Hoops complete season 1 (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

Lucifer complete season 5 (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue season 1 premiere (VH1, 8 p.m.)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

Love in the Time of Corona special (Freeform, 8 p.m.)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

The Chi season 2 finale (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

Yellowstone season 3 finale (Paramount, 9 p.m.)

The Vow season 1 premiere (HBO, 10 p.m.)

MONDAY, AUGUST 24

Reno 911 season 8 premiere (Quibi, 3:01 a.m.)

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever season 1 finale (ABC, 8 p.m.)

I May Destroy You season 1 finale (HBO, 9 p.m.)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab complete season1 (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26

Corporate series finale (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness season 1 premiere (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

I Am a Killer complete season 1 (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

Little Voice season 1 finale (Apple TV Plus, 3:01 a.m.)

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie (Disney Plus, 3:01 a.m.)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30

2020 VMAs special (MTV, 9 p.m.)

Love Fraud season 1 premiere (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

Wynonna Earp season 4 summer finale (Syfy, 10 p.m.)