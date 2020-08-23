Home Technology All New Google Maps safety feature -Things to know
FeaturedTechnology

All New Google Maps safety feature -Things to know

By- Pooja Das
- Advertisement -
  • Google announced a brand new Maps and Search safety feature that will make it a lot easier to handle wildfire-related situations.
  • Google Maps and Hunt will display a wildfire border map which will be updated every hour, nearly in real time. This way, users will know what places to avoid and get alerts if they are in the proximity of a fire.
  • The feature uses live vision for satellites combined with Google’s mapping algorithms to signify on the map the extent of a wildfire faithfully.

New Google Maps safety feature, Google already supplies SOS alarms inside its products,

Including Maps and Search, that cover natural disasters in addition to health disasters like

- Advertisement -

the COVID-19 pandemic. They help keep you safe on your own trips.

Also Read:   China States The Odd 'gel' Material Is Found On The Face Of The Moon Was A Mixture Of Many Different Things

Google Maps safety feature that Will soon be available from its apps

This week, the company announced another safety feature that Will soon be available from

its apps, and it is one that everyone must know about.

Later on, Google will exhibit near real-time information about wildfires, complete with an actual representation about the map of the affected areas.

Wildfire boundary map

Google calls the attribute “wildfire boundary map” from the Official announcement,

Also Read:   Waze simply got a brand new security feature...

and explains it will be accessible in Search and Maps SOS alerts in America.

Google is relying upon satellite imagery that is translated Into Maps graphics to help users comprehend the extent of a wildfire.

Also Read:   Google Maps Directions Might Soon Include a Nifty New Feature

Displayed directly on maps

The approximate size and location of the fire is going to be displayed directly on maps,

and the border map will be updated nearly in real-time.

When people search for advice about a wildfire within their Area,

they will get an approximate boundary of the fire directly in Search,

as well as the name and place of the light, and news articles,

and other resources that could help.

The navigation app

The identical information will be shown from Google Maps,

and also the navigation app will even show warnings if they are approaching a live fire.

If you’re researching an area near a blaze on Google Maps,

the app will automatically issue an ambient alert to tip you to the most recent information.

Also Read:   Google Maps listings Will Be Closed Temporarily Warning Throughout Coronavirus Outbreak, Display ‘Temporarily Closed’

Relying on satellite

Google clarifies that it’s relying on satellite Info Google will

upgrade the wildfire boundary map roughly every hour

to provide users accurate information regarding the spread of the flame.

Steps involved in showing the wildfire border map in near real time inside Maps and Search.

Feature- Google Maps safety 

The feature was first tested last year at a pilot program in California.

where Google partnered with first respondents and officials to test Out the new attribute and determine how to make it more useful.

Also Read:   Apple Has Been Upgrading Its Apple Maps Navigation Apps In The Last Few Years To Attempt To Catch Up With Google's Maps Merchandise

The clip below Gives you a look at Google’s new wildfire boundary map feature.

- Advertisement -
Pooja Das

Must Read

Dead To Me Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Details You Need To Know!

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Netflix has already confirmed the dark humor sequence"Dead to Me" can be for its staying season. This season is the end sequence, which will...
Read more

Greenhouse Academy Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

Entertainment Nitesh kumar -
Greenhouse Academy follows three working students who acquire an elite boarding school scholarship where they experience everything from an evil organization to an extraterrestrial...
Read more

Aladdin 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline And More Update

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Aladdin is a real to life adaptation of Disney's Aladdin animated movie of 1992. Guy Ritchie directed the movie and made by Walt Disney...
Read more

Ares Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Check Know

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Ares is utilized in many movies, such as Suspiria and Midosmmar, to produce dystopia. Elements of the series will be reminiscent of Hannibal. Together...
Read more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Release Date, Cast And Plot Details

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Peaky Blinders Season 6: The famous crime drama, Peaky Blinders created by Steven Knight, is a fiction Series in Birmingham, England. The story unfolds...
Read more

Black Mirror Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information For You!!!

Entertainment Prabhakaran -
Black Mirror has five seasons until looking in its fame and today, and it appears we aren't yet done with that. Us has amazed...
Read more

Big Mouth Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Story Latest Detail Update?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Big Mouth, there look a Netflix, has been revived for a half year! Regardless of how the creation for the season has been halted,...
Read more

Phone with a camera under the display – “ZTE Axon 20 5G”

Technology Pooja Das -
The ZTE Axon 20 5G will be the world's first smartphone with an under-display camera. The Chinese seller will announce the handset September...
Read more

Manifest Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And So What Else Should The Fans Know?

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
NBC's supernatural show manifest' was a huge hit. It is like 'Lost' and'The Society' placed together. The plane puzzle came and conquered the hearts...
Read more

Attack on Titan Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Storyline And What Trailer Explained?

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Attack On Titan Season 4: it's a part of the famous black action dream anime show based on the digital comic series using the...
Read more
© World Top Trend