All New Google Maps safety feature -Things to know

Google announced a brand new Maps and Search safety feature that will make it a lot easier to handle wildfire-related situations.

Google Maps and Hunt will display a wildfire border map which will be updated every hour, nearly in real time. This way, users will know what places to avoid and get alerts if they are in the proximity of a fire.

The feature uses live vision for satellites combined with Google’s mapping algorithms to signify on the map the extent of a wildfire faithfully.

New Google Maps safety feature, Google already supplies SOS alarms inside its products,

Including Maps and Search, that cover natural disasters in addition to health disasters like

the COVID-19 pandemic. They help keep you safe on your own trips.

Google Maps safety feature that Will soon be available from its apps

This week, the company announced another safety feature that Will soon be available from

its apps, and it is one that everyone must know about.

Later on, Google will exhibit near real-time information about wildfires, complete with an actual representation about the map of the affected areas.

Wildfire boundary map

Google calls the attribute “wildfire boundary map” from the Official announcement,

and explains it will be accessible in Search and Maps SOS alerts in America.

Google is relying upon satellite imagery that is translated Into Maps graphics to help users comprehend the extent of a wildfire.

Displayed directly on maps

The approximate size and location of the fire is going to be displayed directly on maps,

and the border map will be updated nearly in real-time.

When people search for advice about a wildfire within their Area,

they will get an approximate boundary of the fire directly in Search,

as well as the name and place of the light, and news articles,

and other resources that could help.

The navigation app

The identical information will be shown from Google Maps,

and also the navigation app will even show warnings if they are approaching a live fire.

If you’re researching an area near a blaze on Google Maps,

the app will automatically issue an ambient alert to tip you to the most recent information.

Relying on satellite

Google clarifies that it’s relying on satellite Info Google will

upgrade the wildfire boundary map roughly every hour

to provide users accurate information regarding the spread of the flame.

Steps involved in showing the wildfire border map in near real time inside Maps and Search.

Feature- Google Maps safety

The feature was first tested last year at a pilot program in California.

where Google partnered with first respondents and officials to test Out the new attribute and determine how to make it more useful.

The clip below Gives you a look at Google’s new wildfire boundary map feature.