All Harry Potter Movies :To Stream On Pea! And More Information Check Here?

By- Anoj Kumar
The simple reply is that entertaiworldtoptrendnt media wasn’t all the time conscious of the significance of digital media offers and streaming providers and, as such, reduce some unusual offers within the time earlier than HBO Max, Peacock, and the like. In 2016, NBCUniversal reached a settlement with WarnerMedia for TV and digital rights to all Harry Potter movies. That’s why Harry Potter marathons are ubiquitous on Syfy, and it’s why Peacock is ready to be the unique streaming dwelling of Hogwarts for the close to future. 

HBO Max was in a position to save rights to the Harry Potter movies for shortly after its launch, nonetheless. They’re now set to depart the streaming service on August 25. The 2 Harry Potter prequel films Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald stay on Warner’s streaming service. 

The eight Harry Potter movies sare based mostly on the book series by J.Okay. Rowling and collectively, they’re among the many most profitable film franchises of all time. Sorcerer’s Stone, Chamber of Secrets, Prisoner of Azkaban, Goblet of Fire, Order of the Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince, and Deathly Hallows Pt. 1 and Pt. 2 sit behind solely Marvel and Star Wars when it comes to field workplace success with a worldwide gross of $7.7 billion. 

Peacock’s acquisition of the Harry Potter movies is a component of a more prominent technique through which the streamer bolsters its choices with non-NBCUniversal content material. Beforehand NBCUniversal mother or father firm Comcast cut a deal with ViacomCBS to incorporate quite a few movies and TV exhibits on Peacock. In contrast, ViacomCBS figures out its personal streaming future. This means that many classics corresponding to The Godfather trilogy, Catch Me If You Can, The Talented Mr. Ripley, American Beauty, Fatal Attraction, The Firm, and extra might be accessible on the platform in “availability” home windows just like the Harry Potter series. 

Anoj Kumar

