Alita battle angle season 2: here are all the details regarding it

After the release of the first season of the series Alita: battle angle fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the second season as well. Now the question arises whether we will have season 2 or not.

Will the season 2 of the series Alita: battle Angle release or not?

Well, season 2 will be released. Fox is all set to release the season 2 of the series Alita: battle Angle.

But fans also played a significant role in the release of the series. The internet campaign by the fans has made it possible. So finally the answer is that the series season 2 will be released.

What will be the release date for the season 2?

Till now there is no official update regarding the release date. So we will have to wait for the release of the second season. Well if we see the ongoing situation, then the chances are there that the season 2 release date will be delayed only. So we can not expect the Season 2 to be released before 2021. Let us see when it will be released. But do not be too optimistic as the delay is likely to be sure. So let us see how much delay will happen.

What will be there as the storyline for the season 2?

Well in the previous season we have seen that the story revolved around the Alita. After that she discovered herself and the other details about life. So in season 2 as well we can expect the story to be continued from there only. Season 3 will have more twist and turns in the life of Alita. So let us see what way will the story go in season 2 that we can see in season 2.

Is there any official trailer for the series or not?

No-till now there is no official trailer. So when the trailer will be released only after that, we will be able to have the official trailer.