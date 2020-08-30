Home Entertainment Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date, Cast, Story And Much More
Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date, Cast, Story And Much More

By- Badshah Dhiraj
James Cameron produced film Alita Battle Angel of 2019 had a remarkable success that brought the sci-fi story about a teenage cyborg discovered by a doctor at a broken state. Alita, the cyborg how gets into a working condition, is all that has been depicted in the film. However, now the picture’s story will proceed since you are going to find a sequel of it to watch. Yes, we’re speaking about Alita Battle Angel 2, which is due to arrive soon.

Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date

James Cameron will back again be connected with Alita Battle Angel’s sequel, but the film is likely not to release early, keeping in mind the current situation worldwide. It could take the time to hit the big screen and get released in 2022.

Alita Battle Angel 2 Cast

The cast of Alita Battle Angel 2 would have Rosa Salazar as Alita, Christoph Waltz, as Dr. Dyson Ido. A sequel is available for some new celebrity to look in it too, but who they could be is yet not known.

Alita Battle Angel 2 Story

It is yet to confirm whether Alita Battle Angel 2 will be a film to have a story continuing the original movie or show the past and origin of Alita in the sequel. We might get to see a lot about Alita and where she just came from this time.

What’s More About Alita Battle Angel 2?

Rather than being a sequel, the film can opt to get a reboot is what particular rumours are saying. But, there’s no specific revelation been made about the same till now.

Badshah Dhiraj
